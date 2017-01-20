RadioandMusic
Date: 
Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 22:00
Venue: 

antiSOCIAL, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, S.V. Road, Near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar West, Western Suburbs, Mumbai

Mumbai
Entry Details: Rs 300
02265226324
Bombay's dirtiest dance party takes a turn to the dancehalls and carnivals of the world for XXXIII. A night of African influenced dance music - spanning from disco to Gqom to dancehall and house and funk. Afriquoi is going to teach you a lesson in music that's going to hit you right in the seed of life.

[event_calendar_date]



