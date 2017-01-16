RadioandMusic
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 20:00
antiSOCIAL, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, S.V. Road, Naer Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar West, Western Suburbs, Mumbai

Mumbai
(+91) 02265226324
The Last Skeptik: From his 2013's fantastically diverse, cinematic solo debut entitled ‘Thanks For Trying’ released on BBE Records, DJ, producer and composer The Last Skeptik has continued on a genre-defying journey through electronic music and beyond. Recent years have seen Skeptik tour around globe, have mixes on rotation on Noisey, BBC1xtra, DefJam.com and BBC Radio One. RHL: The musical alter ego of Sulk Station member Rahul Giri, _RHL is an amalgamation of varied soundscapes that Rahul likes traveling in. Straddling downtempo, house, techno, hip-hop, funk, trip-hop, electronica, ambient, drum and bass and anything in between there’s no limit to what a _RHL live show can or cannot do. UP7T is the stage name of New Delhi-based bass music enthusiast, Ayush Arora . A start as a passionate dancer in his early years brought him towards music The idea behind UP7T is to showcase his interpretation of bass music which can be a mix of deep dubstep, grime, footwork, slow/fast and things in between.

