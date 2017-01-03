RadioandMusic
Date: 
Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 21:00
Venue: 

The bFLAT Bar, 776, 2nd floor, 100 Feet Rd, Indiranagar Bangalore - 560008

Select City: 
Bengaluru
Phone No: 
080 2527836,141739250
Ananth Menon Trio (Blues Rock/Classic Rock) Ananth Menon - Vocals & Guitar Lloyd Menezes - Bass & Vocals Deepak Raghu - Drums Early Set : MI and Soul (re-imagining old school pop/funk/blues) Sowmya Raghavan - Vocals Milan Mandalia - Guitars Vijayganesh Panchanadha - Bass Nithin Menon - Cajon and Percussion Varun Krishna - Guitars On the first Saturday of the new year, catch Blues Rock/Classic Rock band, The Ananth Menon Trio with an early set performed by band MI & SOUL, who present an entertaining acoustic setlist, re-imagining old school pop/funk/blues!

