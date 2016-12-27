RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, December 30, 2016 - 21:00
Venue: 

The bFLAT Bar, 776, 2nd floor, 100 Feet Rd, Indiranagar Bangalore - 560008

Select City: 
Bengaluru
Phone No: 
080 25278361 / 41739250
Sylvester Pradeep - Guitar/Vocals , Joel Rozario- Drums/Percussion/Vocals, Snehal Pinto - Bass/Vocals City: Bangalore

other events

29 Dec 2016 - 8:00pm
South African band Ohgod to perfrom at Indigo Live Music Bar
Ohgod, A fresh band in the progressive and alternative rock scene in South Africa will stop over at
buy ticket
30 Dec 2016 - 6:30pm
Raagaas Of Rafi
A very unique concept to celebrate 92nd Birth anniversary of the great Md.
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Baba Ramdev's Patanjali to launch singing reality show

MUMBAI: Baba Ramdev, not just inspires the world with his spirituality, yoga, medicines but also his personality.After turning entrepreneur with his...read more

2
International stages debut this year at Sunburn 10

MUMBAI: Ahead of its 10th year anniversary celebrations, Asia's largest music festival, Sunburn that features headliners of the likes of Armin van...read more

3
Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar feature in new Bollywood calendar

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Monday launched India Film Informations tenth edition film calendar for the year 2017. For the new year, the...read more

4
Chris Brown, Usher and Gucci Mane get the 'Party' started

MUMBAI: Two's company, three's a party. Chris Brown calls up support from Usher and Gucci Mane for his new track, ‘Party’. There is no prize for...read more

5
Christmas makes me sad, says Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus says Christmas makes her sad due to consumerism and greed. Cyrus, known for her outspoken ways and bizarre fashion sense,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group