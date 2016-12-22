Xmas special feat. Ankytrixx / Stelios Vassiloudis / Me & Her at antisocial

RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 21:00
Venue: 

antiSOCIAL,Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, S.V. Road, Near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar West, Western Suburbs, Mumbai

Select City: 
Bengaluru
Entry Details: 
Rs 500 uptil Midnight / Rs 700 post Midnight
Phone No: 
02265226324

