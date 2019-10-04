Rapid-Fire with Tanishk Bagchi

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift almost had an emotional meltdown after a laser eye surgery.The 29-year-old singer partook in some hilarious behaviour...read more
MUMBAI: Armaan Malik’s Tootey Khaab produced by T-Series is grasping attention all over. The song has done wonders and it has crossed 10 million...read more
MUMBAI: Lisa Mishra and Rupinn’s VYRL Originals song, Koi Nahi has managed to grab attention of the audience owing to its unique concept. In an...read more
MUMBAI: Veronica Fusaro, the charismatic 22-year old singer / songwriter and soul pop sensation from Switzerland, today released her new 5-track EP ...read more
MUMBAI: Sony Music’s Hip Hop focused label - Awaaz - is making more noise than ever. Today saw the release of California-native, Saheer’s No...read more