RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Videos
Comments (0)
News  |  27 Sep 2019 20:07 |  By RnMTeam

Asees Kaur and VYRL Originals team at launch of 'Kisi Aur Naal'

Tags
Asees Kaur VYRL Originals Singer song music breakup Heartbreaker Radioandmusic.com
Related Videos
RNM EXCLUSIVE: Martin Garrix Interview @ Sunburn
news | 18 Nov 2014
RNM EXCLUSIVE: Martin Garrix Interview @ Sunburn
Related News
News |  27 Sep 2019

I was very scared initially and had sleepless nights, says Asees Kaur on 'acting' debut with VYRL Originals' 'Kisi Aur Naal'

MUMBAI: Heartbreaks, one-sided love, only a person, who has gone through it, can understand the pain. Singer Asees Kaur did go through it but for her new VYRL Originals single, Kisi Aur Naal as she made her acting debut.

read more
News |  27 Sep 2019

Adnan Sami: Pakistanis are morally, intellectually challenged!

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Adnan Sami has taken a dig at Pakistanis and said that they are morally, intellectually and grammatically challenged.

A user on Twitter asked Sami as to why "most of Pakistani people call Endia instead of India and why Moodi instead of Modi"

read more
News |  27 Sep 2019

Selena Gomez shares scariest moment of her life!

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Selena Gomez has recently opened up about her battle with anxiety and depression.

While receiving the 2019 McLean Award earlier this month, Gomez recalled the 'scariest moment' of her life, reports eonline.com.

read more
Latest Videos
Girish and the chronicles
live gigs | 12 Aug 2014
Girish and the chronicles

top# 5 articles

1
Adnan Sami: Pakistanis are morally, intellectually challenged!

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Adnan Sami has taken a dig at Pakistanis and said that they are morally, intellectually and grammatically challenged.A user...read more

2
I was very scared initially and had sleepless nights, says Asees Kaur on 'acting' debut with VYRL Originals' 'Kisi Aur Naal'

MUMBAI: Heartbreaks, one-sided love, only a person, who has gone through it, can understand the pain. Singer Asees Kaur did go through it but for her...read more

3
Miley's mother Tish calls her 'bratty millennial'

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus' mother Tish during a family vacation called her daughter "disgusting" and a "bratty millennial" for refusing to put away...read more

4
SANAM, Sanah recreate Mohd Rafi classic

MUMBAI: The boy band SANAM and singer Sanah Moidutty have released their own version of Mohammad Rafi's 1968 classic Aaj kal tere mere pyaar ke...read more

5
Immerse into the melodious voice of Jonita Gandhi on MTV Beats' Sound Date!

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Jonita Gandhi is wooing the music lovers with her hit Bollywood track, Dil Ka Telephone and her latest song Humraahi. The...read more

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group