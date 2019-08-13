RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Videos
Comments (0)
News  |  13 Aug 2019 20:45 |  By RnMTeam

Singer turned anchor Akasa Singh on her journey in music, shows and much more

Tags
Akasa Singh Singer
Related Videos
The feisty Sarah Jane reveals her favourite singers, actors & beauty products
news | 09 May 2015
The feisty Sarah Jane reveals her favourite singers, actors & beauty products
Related News
News |  13 Aug 2019

Anup Jalota lends voice for TV show on 'Shri Krishna'

MUMBAI: Singer-musician Anup Jalota, popular for his devotional songs and ghazals, will recite bhajans and shlokas for the mythological show, Paramavatar Shri Krishna.

read more
News |  12 Aug 2019

Navv Inder: For how long will we rely on 90s songs?

MUMBAI: “For how long, will we rely on 90s songs?” says Navv Inder, who has released his full-fledged Hindi song, Strawberry Warga today.

read more
News |  10 Aug 2019

Exclusive: 'Wakhra Swag' singer gears for Hindi song, 'Strawberry Warga'

MUMBAI: Wakhra Swag fame singer, Navv Inder is all set to release is complete Hindi song, Strawberry Warga with Zee Music Company.

“It’s my Hindi song with a little Punjabi touch,” reveals the singer about the romantic number, which will be released on 12 August 2019.

read more
Latest Videos
Girish and the chronicles
live gigs | 12 Aug 2014
Girish and the chronicles

top# 5 articles

1
Alia Bhatt motivated us to work better: The Doorbeen

MUMBAI: The Doorbeen boys of Lamberghini fame Onkar Singh and Gautam Sharma have revealed that collaborating as the composers for Alia Bhatt's debut...read more

2
Independence Day Special: Doordarshan 'Watan' depicts beauty of 'New India'

MUMBAI: Patriotism will truly evoke in you as Independence Day is around the corner and you are sure to surf some patriotic songs on Google. The...read more

3
Anup Jalota lends voice for TV show on 'Shri Krishna'

MUMBAI: Singer-musician Anup Jalota, popular for his devotional songs and ghazals, will recite bhajans and shlokas for the mythological show,...read more

4
Azaadi Records releases song 'K I N G' - The latest EP by Prabh Deep

Offering a different sonic experience to his critically acclaimed debut Class-Sikh (produced in collaboration with Sez on the Beat), Prabh Deep's...read more

5
'Lehrao Tiranga Pyaara' by Zee Music evokes patriotic sentiments

MUMBAI: Independence Day is around the corner and the music industry is never behind in celebration of occasions that evoke patriotism in the hearts...read more

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group