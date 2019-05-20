RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Videos
Comments (0)
News  |  20 May 2019 20:43 |  By RnMTeam

Aastha and Priyank call 'Saara India' - the travel song

Tags
Aastha Gill Priyank Sharma Singer song
Related Videos
The feisty Sarah Jane reveals her favourite singers, actors & beauty products
news | 09 May 2015
The feisty Sarah Jane reveals her favourite singers, actors & beauty products
Related News
News |  20 May 2019

Harshdeep Kaur, Javed Ali to enchant Singapore with Sufi concert

MUMBAI: Singers Harshdeep Kaur and Javed Ali are all set to put forth a Sufi night in Singapore on 25 May with the concert Noor - Sounds of Sufi. The duo is known for their Sufi and soulful numbers.

read more
News |  20 May 2019

Ramadan Special: Salim-Sulaiman to release a song

MUMBAI: It’s not just about movies that release on Eid but we also have singers who come up with mind-blowing music during this season. Salim-Sulaiman, who are known for releasing a song, every year on the occasion of Ramadan, have something new to dedicate to their beloved Allah!

read more
News |  17 May 2019

Halsey is no 'little lady' in new song 'Nightmare'

MUMBAI: Before launching her song on Friday, singer Halsey responded on Twitter to a fan who wanted an "angry anthem", assuring, "well boy do I have a song for you".

read more
Latest Videos
Girish and the chronicles
live gigs | 12 Aug 2014
Girish and the chronicles

top# 5 articles

1
Bono's son Elijah to tour with Noel Gallagher

MUMBAI: Singer Noel Gallagher is taking the son of his rocker friend Bono, Elijah Hewson on tour with him as a support act. The former Oasis rocker...read more

2
Nearly 70% women in Indian music industry have faced sexual harassment

MUMBAI: A nationwide survey conducted by Indian-American singer-songwriter Amanda Sodhi takes a look at the nuances of sexual harassment women face...read more

3
Ramadan Special: Salim-Sulaiman to release a song

MUMBAI: It’s not just about movies that release on Eid but we also have singers who come up with mind-blowing music during this season. Salim-...read more

4
Harshdeep Kaur, Javed Ali to enchant Singapore with Sufi concert

MUMBAI: Singers Harshdeep Kaur and Javed Ali are all set to put forth a Sufi night in Singapore on 25 May with the concert Noor - Sounds of Sufi. The...read more

5
Romania's UNTOLD Festival to celebrate fifth anniversary this summers

MUMBAI: Now entering its fifth year, Romania’s spectacular UNTOLD festival continues to bring together and incredible array of underground dance...read more

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group