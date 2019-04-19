Adnan Sami gets candid in exclusive Rapid-Fire

MUMBAI: Following their sold-out date at Manchester’s iconic Albert Hall for an Edible x Kaluki special, Bristol’s Eats Everything has unveiled his...read more
MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning Indian musician and environmentalist Ricky Kej's My Earth Songs has been nominated for The UN SDG Action Awards.Kej's "...read more
MUMBAI: Istanbul born dance producer Ilkay Sencan has released his new single, Do It through Sony Music Germany. The fresh club anthem is a remake of...read more
MUMBAI: Faz Gostoso an original production by the Portuguese duo No Maka, popularised by Blaya, from Buraka Som Sistema, has been chosen by Madonna...read more
MUMBAI: The upcoming Bollywood movie, PM Narendra Modi might have got caught in a storm of controversies, but its music producer Meghdeep Bose wants...read more