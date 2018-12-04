RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Videos
Comments (0)
News  |  04 Dec 2018 19:34 |  By RnMTeam

Dhvani Bhanushali on her new song 'Leja Re'

Tags
Dhvani Bhanushali Leja Leja Re music song
Related Videos
RNM EXCLUSIVE: Martin Garrix Interview @ Sunburn
news | 18 Nov 2014
RNM EXCLUSIVE: Martin Garrix Interview @ Sunburn
Related News
News |  30 Nov 2018

Non-film music has given facial identity to singers: Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: After creating a niche in the Bollywood music industry, Aashiqui 2 fame singer Ankit Tiwari, who is now on a roll with his non-film songs, says the latter have given him a new identity.

read more
News |  30 Nov 2018

Will Arabic version of popular song 'Dilbar' receive more love than the one from Satyameva Jayate?

MUMBAI: The earlier version of popular song Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate movie starring John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar, Aisha Sharma in lead roles, was a golden hit and a chartbuster.

read more
News |  30 Nov 2018

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha and J Balvin's new song 'Say My Name' crosses 20 million views

MUMBAI: One of the trendiest songs these days Say My Name needs no introduction as it has crossed a whopping 20 million views on YouTube. The song that promises to fill you with energy, is just on everybody’s tongue.

read more
Latest Videos
Girish and the chronicles
live gigs | 12 Aug 2014
Girish and the chronicles

top# 5 articles

1
Shashaa Tirupati makes cover mashup of iconic songs 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala' and 'Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri'

MUMBAI: Singer Shashaa Tirupati has recently released cover mashup of two iconic songs, Kajra Mohabbat Wala and Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri. The video...read more

2
Zero: SRK and Salman reunite in Bhojpuri style in 'Issaqbaazi'

MUMBAI: One of the trendiest movie these days Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, has been the talk of the town owing...read more

3
Indian Classical vocalists who sang for Bollywood movies

MUMBAI: Music across the globe is categorised broadly into two genres- Classical and Popular. India has been blessed with a rich cultural history and...read more

4
Travis Scott claims number one single and album on the Billboard charts 'Sicko Mode' goes at number one on billboard hot 100

MUMBAI: This week marks a monumental point in Travis Scott's career as the artist dominates the charts with the number one single and album in the...read more

5
Skillbox announces its first Lemonade music festival in Goa

MUMBAI: All the music lovers in the city, head to Lemonade for an enthralling evening to be enjoyed with your Friends. Skillbox, an art social...read more

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group