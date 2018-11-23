RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Videos
Comments (0)
News  |  23 Nov 2018 21:16 |  By RnMTeam

Popular YouTuber's Dino James and Ritu Agarwal at Vidnet 2018

Tags
Ritu Agarwal Vidnet 2018 OTT Dino James
Related News
News |  11 Aug 2018

Weekend Wrapup: Striking headlines from world of music

MUMBAI: With another week bidding goodbye, its time to surf through the top news from the world of music and radio. Check out the weekend wrapup to glance at the last week in brief.

Gurdas Maan’s son, Aastha Gill croon for Badshah’s O.N.E:

read more
News |  11 Aug 2018

Mentor Shaan and Mentee Ritu Agarwal on 'Adhoorey'

MUMBAI: Bollywood singing star Shaan spotted talent in Ritu Agarwal when she was a contestant with music reality show Voice India. Their connection clearly shows, as the mentor Shaan has composed a track for Ritu Agarwal, co-singing with her too.

read more
News |  09 Aug 2018

Shaan collaborates with former reality show contestant

MUMBAI : Singer-composer Shaan and former The Voice India contestant Ritu Agarwal have come together for a song titled Adhoorey.

Adhoorey, composed by Shaan, released digitally on Thursday.

read more
Latest Videos
Girish and the chronicles
live gigs | 12 Aug 2014
Girish and the chronicles

top# 5 articles

1
Classical musician Ustad Imrat Khan passes away at 83

MUMBAI: Indian classical music doyen, Ustad Imrat Khan, known for promoting the sitar and the surbahar internationally, has passed away in the...read more

2
J Balvin pays ode to Reggaeton with new track

MUMBAI: Colombian artist J Balvin released a new track Reggaeton, paying an ode to the genre and its artistes.The Mi Gente hitmaker pays an ode to...read more

3
'Gharana' a two day music fest celebrates centenary year of legendary musicians Pandit SCR Bhatt and Pandit Chidanand Nagarkar

MUMBAI: Kanara Saraswat Association presents ‘Gharana’ a two day music fest conceived by Pancham Nishad in an exclusive concert celebrating...read more

4
I am happy that 'Allah Duhai Hai' has gone to an international level: Tushar Joshi on Zayn Malik's cover version

MUMBAI: Title track of Bollywood movie, Race 3 Allah Duhai Hain had become a huge hit back then when the song had released. Among the back-to-back...read more

5
Florian Picasso continues incredible comeback with 'The Answer' on Musical Freedom

MUMBAI: After staging a triumphant return with the mighty Glitch, earlier this month, Florian Picasso keeps the music flowing. He’s back on Tiësto’s...read more

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group