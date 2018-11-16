Children's Day Special: When Meiyang Chang compared singers with cartoon characters

MUMBAI: 5000 Mumbaikars came together at The Mpower Fest – a music concert with a bigger purpose. Popular Bollywood sensations Vishal-Shekhar,...read more
MUMBAI: Kartik Shah and Nirali Kartik aka Maati Baani, one of the best musical duos, who has swayed people with their magical voices would be making...read more
MUMBAI: Late singer-composer Aadesh Shrivastava's 21-year-old son Avitesh sought megastar Amitabh Bachchan's blessings ahead of the launch of his...read more
MUMBAI: The Belgian King's Day was celebrated in Mumbai with music, fashion, and food showcasing the essence of Belgium, this year, shouting loud of...read more
MUMBAI: Not a single application has been received for hosting Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival in Goa this year-end, state Tourism Minister...read more