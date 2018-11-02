RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Videos
Comments (0)
News  |  02 Nov 2018 17:13 |  By RnMTeam

Sona Mohapatra reacts on #MeToo movement and Anu Malik

Tags
Sona Mohapatra #MeToo movement Anu Malik Singer
Related Videos
The feisty Sarah Jane reveals her favourite singers, actors & beauty products
news | 09 May 2015
The feisty Sarah Jane reveals her favourite singers, actors & beauty products
Related News
News |  02 Nov 2018

King Khan celebrates 53rd Birthday and his fans can't keep calm

MUMBAI: 53 years of life out of which 26 years in Filmdom and ruling it royally that’s Shahrukh Khan. He re-defined romance for generations to come and continues being the undisputed king of romance.

read more
News |  01 Nov 2018

These singers have been accused in the #MeeToo movement

MUMBAI: #MeToo has taken our country by storm, a movement, which widely stands against sexual harassment, where one can report/stand and freely talk on the sexual assault/misconduct they have faced.

read more
News |  31 Oct 2018

Singer Sona Mohapatra is the first female judge of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra has become the first female judge of singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, which turned 23 with the launch of its 2018 edition. 

read more
Latest Videos
Girish and the chronicles
live gigs | 12 Aug 2014
Girish and the chronicles

top# 5 articles

1
King Khan celebrates 53rd Birthday and his fans can't keep calm

MUMBAI: 53 years of life out of which 26 years in Filmdom and ruling it royally that’s Shahrukh Khan. He re-defined romance for generations to come...read more

2
Celebrating Aishwarya Rai's 45th Birthday with 10 of her best songs

Mumbai: Known as the most beautiful face in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not only endorsed many products,but also has been a face of many...read more

3
Quality of technicals, skill in India is as good as anywhere in the world: BLOT!

MUMBAI: Electronic music producer Gaurav Malaker, better known as BLOT!, has performed at legendary venues and festivals across the world. He says...read more

4
Popular Marathi track 'Galavar Khali' to release in a new avatar

MUMBAI: Way before Ajay - Atul made their mark Pan India, the duo composed smashing hits in their mother tongue, Marathi. One of the most famous...read more

5
'Aladdin' musical to return for second season

MUMBAI : After a successful run in Mumbai and Delhi, the Broadway-style musical based on the classic tale of Aladdin will return to Mumbai in...read more

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group