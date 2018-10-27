RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Videos
Comments (0)
News  |  27 Oct 2018 19:41 |  By RnMTeam

'The Vamps' on their performance in Mumbai 2018

Tags
The Vamps Mumbai British band Phoenix Marketcity song band musician
Related Videos
Trance star Dash Berlin gets candid with RnM
news | 15 Apr 2016
Trance star Dash Berlin gets candid with RnM
Related News
News |  27 Oct 2018

'Nikle Current' by Neha Kakkar and Jassi Gill crosses 50 million views

MUMBAI: Nikle Current, the name of the song itself suggests that the song has an electrifying beat in terms of music and singers Neha Kakkar and Jassi Gill who have given an additional spark to the song.

Also Read:

read more
News |  25 Oct 2018

Salim Merchant records song with Hariharan for Marathi film

MUMBAI:  It’s always exciting when two big star singers associate for a song and moreover the crowd awaits its release. Recently one of the biggest music composers in the music industry Salim Merchant broke the news on Twitter about recording a new song for a film.

read more
News |  25 Oct 2018

We are very excited to perform in India, which is one of our favourite places in the world: Tiny Fingers Band

MUMBAI: One of the leading forces in the Israeli alternative music scene, Tiny Fingers, is heading to India this November for a five-city tour that includes slots at IIT Kanpur and NH7 Weekender Meghalaya, Kolkata.

read more
Latest Videos
Girish and the chronicles
live gigs | 12 Aug 2014
Girish and the chronicles

top# 5 articles

1
Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar next on #MeeToo's sexual harassment list?

MUMBAI: Tanushree Dutta stirred a hornet’s nest by speaking about the sexual harassment done to her almost ten years ago by Nana Patekar. A much-...read more

2
'Dil Zaffran' sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is going to put you in a romantic mood

MUMBAI: Dil Zafran sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is all set to put you in the cheek of nostalgia with its epic story. The storyline of this particular...read more

3
Ayushmann fasts for Tahira's good health, long life

MUMBAI : Actor Ayushmann Khuranna has kept a karva chauth fast for his wife Tahira Kashyap, who has been detected with pre-invasive breast cancer....read more

4
Get a chance to win two tickets for 'Vh1 Supersonic 2019' passes

MUMBAI:  Each year, Supersonic has just aced its game when it comes to new innovations and this has made them a unique one. We have had Vh1...read more

5
Ex-RED FM RJ Abhilash Thapliyal turns comedian, wants to experiment with all elements of visual medium

MUMBAI: Ex-RED FM Delhi RJ Abhilash Thapliyal, who has recently worked in the 2018 Saqib Saleem and Taapsee Pannu starrer, Dil Juunglee has now...read more

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group