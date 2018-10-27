'The Vamps' on their performance in Mumbai 2018

MUMBAI: Tanushree Dutta stirred a hornet’s nest by speaking about the sexual harassment done to her almost ten years ago by Nana Patekar. A much-...read more
MUMBAI: Dil Zafran sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is all set to put you in the cheek of nostalgia with its epic story. The storyline of this particular...read more
MUMBAI : Actor Ayushmann Khuranna has kept a karva chauth fast for his wife Tahira Kashyap, who has been detected with pre-invasive breast cancer....read more
MUMBAI: Each year, Supersonic has just aced its game when it comes to new innovations and this has made them a unique one. We have had Vh1...read more
MUMBAI: Ex-RED FM Delhi RJ Abhilash Thapliyal, who has recently worked in the 2018 Saqib Saleem and Taapsee Pannu starrer, Dil Juunglee has now...read more