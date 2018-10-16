RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Videos
Comments (0)
News  |  16 Oct 2018 20:40 |  By RnMTeam

Radio Mirchi's RJ Naved wins Best RJ award from North Zone

Tags
Radio Mirchi Radio Connex 2018 RJ Naved Best RJ award North Zone
Related Videos
RED FM's RJ Devaki wins ticket to International Radio Festival 2018
news | 13 Oct 2018
RED FM's RJ Devaki wins ticket to International Radio Festival 2018
Related News
News |  02 Aug 2018

Know MJ Jassi's journey to BIG FM Dilli

MUMBAI: The love for retro music in today’s generation is rare to find. The millennials are much fond of western music than Bollywood. But, MJ Jassi, who was brought up, listening to Kishore Kumar and RD Burman, kept her love for their music alive.

read more
News |  28 Jul 2018

Weekend Wrap-Up: Music industry news that stole limelight

MUMBAI: As another weekend comes to an end, we are back with the previous week’s quick wrap-up.  Check out the article, to know the top news, from the music industry that left us awestruck!

read more
News |  25 Jul 2018

Whatt! RJ Charu hugs RJ Meenakshi

MUMBAI: RJs from different radio stations working are always tagged as ‘competitors’. But, this myth was broken by Radio Mirchi and MY FM in Chandigarh, who had a ‘hug’ moment.

read more
Latest Videos
Girish and the chronicles
live gigs | 12 Aug 2014
Girish and the chronicles

top# 5 articles

1
Martin Garrix delivers second monster for ADE week on Yottabyte

MUMBAI: A second Martin Garrix showstopper released the day after his collab with Blinders, Breach (Walk Alone) drops? Yottabyte is another huge new...read more

2
Music fests becoming vital part of India's music culture: Papon

MUMBAI : Singer Papon, who has lent his voice to popular Hindi film songs like Jiyein kyun and Moh moh ke dhaage, will soon perform at a festival...read more

3
Women should've shared #MeToo stories immediately: Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI : Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri feels women should have shared their sexual harassment stories when they happened as he feels they...read more

4
Diljit Dosanjh's song 'Pagal' trends at #1 on iTunes India

MUMBAI: Punjabi munda and one of the best singers Diljit Dosanjh new song Pagal has taken over by the storm. Within just 48 hours the song has...read more

5
'Kamariya' becomes the biggest hit of the season with 100mn plus views in 40 days

MUMBAI: With the beats that are irresistible, a hook that sticks to you and Kamariya, a song that is number one this season, hits 100mn views in less...read more

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group