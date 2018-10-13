RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Videos
Comments (0)
News  |  13 Oct 2018 22:15 |  By RnMTeam

RED FM's RJ Devaki wins ticket to International Radio Festival 2018

Tags
Red FM RJ Devaki International Radio Festival 2018 Radio Connex 2018 Ahmedabad Anil Wanvari
Related Videos
RJ Malishka at her best
news | 15 Jul 2015
RJ Malishka at her best
Related News
News |  25 Sep 2018

Have always been a very determined, stubborn person: Badshah

MUMBAI : Rapper Badshah, who has made his radio jockeying debut with RED FM's new show Naam Badshah, says he has always been very determined and stubborn about what he wants in his life.

read more
News |  30 Jul 2018

Radio City and BIG FM Patiala RJs join RED FM Chandigarh

MUMBAI: One of the rare co-incidents was observed at RED FM Chandigarh. The station appointed two RJs, from the same city, but different radio brands. Well, we are talking about RJ Karan from BIG FM and RJ Varun from Radio City respectively.

read more
News |  21 Jul 2018

Weekend Wrapup: Newsmakers from music and radio world that caught our attention!

MUMBAI: Here comes the time to bid bye to another sensational week that had some great stories to keep viewers intrigued. And, our music industry and radio were nowhere behind. So, in this week’s weekend wrapup, let’s check out the newsmakers from both the world of both music and radio.

read more
Latest Videos
Girish and the chronicles
live gigs | 12 Aug 2014
Girish and the chronicles

top# 5 articles

1
Music made me empathetic towards others: Palak Muchhal

MUMBAI: Singer Palak Muchhal of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo fame says she started learning music at an early age, and that it has helped her become more...read more

2
Infuze teams up with Gucci Mane collaborator Healthy Chill for party anthem 'Who That'

MUMBAI: New York’s Infuze has roots in the bass music scene and has gathered a healthy following by way of releases on labels like Fool’s Gold...read more

3
Don Diablo unveils the official video for latest single 'Survive' with Emeli Sandé & Gucci Mane

MUMBAI: Future-house pioneer Don Diablo has delivered the iconic new video for his latest single Survive, featuring two-time Ivor Novello award...read more

4
Cazzette launch house infused new five-track 'Stereo Mono' EP

MUMBAI: Swedish electronic act Cazzette has unveiled their brand-new EP, Stereo Mono today - a five-track showcase of their richly melodic production...read more

5
MTV India music summit vows audience in Jaipur

MUMBAI: A three-day MTV India Music Summit kicked off here on Friday, much to the delight of music lovers in this Rajasthan capital.Jaipur's largest...read more

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group