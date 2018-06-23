RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Videos
Comments (0)
News  |  23 Jun 2018 19:19 |  By RnMTeam

Non-film musicians are the next big stars of the country: Arjun Kanungo

Tags
Non-film musicians Arjun Kanungo
Related News
News |  23 Jun 2018

Weekend Wrap: Stars who ruled the world of music

MUMBAI: With another week bidding goodbye, let’s have a look at stars who ruled the world of music.

Guru Randhawa is ruling everywhere!

read more
News |  23 Jun 2018

Salman Khan, Bollywood and the music industry praise Arjun Kanungo for 'Aaya Na Tu'

MUMBAI: Arjun Kanungo's new single, Aaya Na Tu with Momina Mustehsan has crossed over 12 million views in mere two days. The song is a beautiful ballad every person, who has experienced heartbreak will easily connect with.

Watch the video here:

read more
News |  21 Jun 2018

World Music Day: Singers and Musicians share a message for fans

MUMBAI: It’s World Music Day, today and who could understand its essence better than our singers and musicians. So, on the occasion of this day, dedicated to global music, we have brought heartfelt messages from our Indian music clan for their global fans.

read more
Latest Videos
Girish and the chronicles
live gigs | 12 Aug 2014
Girish and the chronicles

top# 5 articles

1
Weekend Wrap: Stars who ruled the world of music

MUMBAI: With another week bidding goodbye, let’s have a look at stars who ruled the world of music.Guru Randhawa is ruling everywhere!read more

2
Chandreyee Bhattacharya showcases Ghazal with a twist with her track 'Log Kehte Hain'

MUMBAI: There is something about the weather during Monsoons, which makes Ghazals even more romantic. Not a traditional combination, but guitar and...read more

3
I began singing because of Disney cartoons: Alyssa Mendosa

MUMBAI: Vocalist Alyssa Mendosa, who is known for her hit Bollywood songs, Uff Ter Ada and Khwabon Ke Parindey, is all set to put-up a fabulous...read more

4
Five Bollywood movie albums to look for in 2018

MUMBAI: The first half of 2018 is done and these six months have seen some of the major blockbusters with chart topping songs and album. Be it Raazi...read more

5
Guru Randhawa to judge his first ever reality show on TV

MUMBAI: Punjabi music artiste Guru Randhawa, who is currently riding a popularity wave, is all set to make his television debut with a kids music...read more

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group