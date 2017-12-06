RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Videos
Comments (0)
News  |  06 Dec 2017 14:41 |  By RnMTeam

Arjuna Harjaie's industry Travel Tales

Tags
Arjuna Harjaie Bollywood musician
Related Videos
Radio City's Salil Acharya talks about working in Radio Industry
news | 12 Mar 2015
Radio City's Salil Acharya talks about working in Radio Industry
Related News
News |  06 Dec 2017

We are influenced by the 70's Bollywood music: Autorickshaw

MUMBAI: Canadian Indo-fusion ensemble Autorickshaw, a mix of the Suba Sankaran, Dylan Bell and Ed Hanley will be performing at Si Bambai in Mumbai on 9 December 2017.

read more
News |  05 Dec 2017

I fell in love with music because of AR Rahman: Sanah Moidutty

MUMBAI: This Indian beauty has managed to enchant all with her melodious voice. In fact, her voice bagged her opportunity to work with Grammy award-winning music composer, AR Rahman. We are talking about the gorgeous looking Sanah Moidutty.  

read more
News |  04 Dec 2017

Iconic songs of late Shashi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor who belonged to the third generation of the Kapoor family and was known for his dashing looks and his dynamic performances in the Indian films passed away today.

read more
Latest Videos
Girish and the chronicles
live gigs | 12 Aug 2014
Girish and the chronicles

top# 5 articles

1
Never see myself as sex symbol: Mollie King

MUMBAI: Singer Mollie King, known for flaunting skimpy costumes on Strictly Come Dancing, says she doesn't think of herself as sex symbol."I never...read more

2
Harshit Chauhan and Adhyayan Suman collaborate on 'Saareya Nu Chaddeya'

MUMBAI: This singer-composer is not just another newbie in the music industry. He comes from a musical background and is a talent house himself....read more

3
Pakistani musicians saddened by Shashi Kapoor's demise

MUMBAI: Pakistani music artists Shafqat Amanat Ali and Salman Ahmad on Monday condoled the sudden demise of veteran actor-filmmaker Shashi Kapoor,...read more

4
Shankar Mahadevan creates signature tune for DRI

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan says he is honoured to create the signature tune for the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)."An...read more

5
Kailash Kher supports Manipuri farmers for free

MUMBAI: Singer Kailash Kher, a Padma Shri awardee, is set to perform in Tamenglong in Manipur to promote its farmers who produce "international...read more

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group