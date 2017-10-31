Rapid Fire with Shaan

MUMBAI: Eminent Assamese singer Pranati Phukan Khaund and her daughter Sanjeeta Khaund released their respective Assamese romantic video songs Kiyo...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera will pay tribute to late singer Whitney Houston and her music from the successful 1992 film The...read more
MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam recently collaborated with popular DJ KSHMR for Underwater. The song has lyrics which tugged Sonu’s heart while singing and made...read more
MUMBAI: Gear up for the best musical night at the city's best bar lounge Glocal Junction. It's time for your weekly dose of musical melodies, with...read more
MUMBAI: Radio has impeded the growth of the independent music scene in India, says singer Sonu Nigam, who is confident the scenario can change...read more