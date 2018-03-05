RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Review |  05 Mar 2018 18:26 |  By RnMTeam

'Hip Hop Holi' song is a splash of techno music

MUMBAI: Though Holi is considered a Festival of colours, music is an inevitable part of any Holi celebrations in India. Every year there are a number of tracks that release during this time that set the mood for Holi Parties. This year, we have a track by Harjas, Deep Kalsi and Krsna called Hip Hop Holi. The song released, just a couple of days before Holi.

The song definitely has an upbeat vibe about it and could be a great party setter. What also makes the song likable, is the fact that it can be played in loop. The song certainly has a repeat value and gets you in the zone. Just like a splash of colours done during the festival, there is a splash of techno-music, with Hindi lyrics. This gets the listener in the groove and for someone who is a fan of techno music, this track not for once gets jarring. However, what lacks in the song is any novelty or innovative twist. The feel is of Hip Hop and the combination of Hip Hop and Holi sounds super fun, but the song ends up like any other party song, that are churned out dozen a dime. The lyrics too, are replete with Punjabi and English words. However, that’s what the season and day demands, and well Hip Hop Holi song serves the purpose.

If the lyrics aren’t heard carefully, one wouldn’t know that the song is about Holi. Also, as much as the combination of Hip Hop and Holi sounds fun, and is fun too, lack of any Indian instrument sticks out as a sore thumb. A hint of dholak or swipe of harmonium would have been great. For Indians who have grown up on songs like Rang Barse, and even the recent Balam Pichkaari Indian instruments make a lot of difference.

The vocals suit the mood, however, get monotonous after a while. But honestly, with Holi mood, and a good dose of Bhang, it’s unlikely for anyone to notice these minor glitches, and is sure to get everyone hung on the foot-tapping rhythm.

Play it and slay it for Holi parties!

Check the track here –

The track first released on MTV Beats.

Tags
Holi Krsna Harjas Deep Kalsi Techno Rang Barse Balam Pichkaari Hip Hop Holi MTV Beats
Related news
Nucleya's FB page & Bollyboom
Reviews | 16 Mar 2017

Bollyboom 2017 attracted crowd but failed to get the right sound

MUMBAI: The city witnessed a lot of Holi parties early this week, but true madness took place at Bollyboom’s Holi bash. The dance music party was a seven-hour non-stop scintillating celebration with some glitches that even the drunken lot couldn't miss but notice. But, the party went on.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Aladdin's story has universal appeal and is popular with Indian audiences: Vikranth Pawar

MUMBAI: Disney India is back with Aladdin their second Broadway-style musical show.read more

Press Releases
MY FM concludes the sixth season of Jiyo Dil Se Awards

MUMBAI: MY FM concluded the sixth edition of Jiyo Dil Se Awards, presented by LIC, over a glitteread more

News
Kolkata joins Bengaluru in RAM week 7

MUMBAI: It seems the radio stations are comfortable in their positions on the RAM charts.read more

News
Nisha Narayanan honoured 'The Most Enterprising Leader of Asia'

MUMBAI: Nisha Narayanan who is currently the Chief Operating Officer at RED FM has been awarded read more

News
BARC Week 8: B4U Music and Sony MIX witness significant rise

MUMBAI: In week 8 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Hip Hop Holi' song is a splash of techno music

MUMBAI: Though Holi is considered a Festival of colours, music is an inevitable part of any Holi celebrations in India. Every year there are a number...read more

2
Guru Randhawa recreates 'Patola' for T-Series

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa is leaving no space for his fans to divert. Last year the singer gave two big hits Suit Suit for Hindi Medium and Ban Ja Rani ...read more

3
Ushuaïa Ibiza announces return of Martin Garrix for Summer 2018

MUMBAI: Ushuaïa regular and firm fan favourite Martin Garrix will be returning to Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel this summer for what has become one of...read more

4
Pharrell Williams was a sport for his first Holi: DJ Khushi

MUMBAI:  American music artiste Pharrell Williams, who celebrated his first Holi at a party here, was sporting about playing with colours and was...read more

5
Music direction happened by chance, I wanted to be a singer: Ajit Parab

MUMBAI: What started as an out of the blue opportunity, turned into a career for ace music director in Marathi music industry, Ajit Parab. He was a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group