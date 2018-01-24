RadioandMusic
Bacardi House Party Session unveils their next rocking track 'Chak Bass' by Mojojo

MUMBAI: Unique collaborations happening depict the upward churn that is seen in the music industry. With big names like AIB giving a well prepared platform for newcomers is an encouragement to independent musicians too. A fun and peppy Bacardi House Party Session at the quirky O Pedro was an evidence of audiences' love for new talent in music.

The thrilling Bacardi House Party Sessions Meet & Greet saw the launch of the second winner of a contest run by Bacardi, MojoJojo’s track, Chak Bass, the second in the series of Bacardi House Party Sessions.  The session also saw the screening of the already raging Udd Gaye by Ritviz. 

What really caught the eyeballs was that after eons came two songs with completely mad videos. The visual appeal for both songs is very high and stands for the word quirky. Be it the oldies catching beats in their signature style in the song Udd Gaye or a never seen before concept of two lady dons competing each other in a carom competition for the song Chak Bass by Mojojo. aka. Akshay Johar.

The set up of a ruined warehouse and the conspiracy-driven video makes the video a fun ride. With leaving little to doubt, the song has grabbed over two lakh views in just 12 hours of its release. 

Earlier the song Udd Gaye was second best on iTunes after the chartbuster Dil Diyan Gallan and now the next outing Chak Bass seems to follow a similar trail.

Both the tracks are by the winners of the contest run by Bacardi along with talent management company Only Much Louder (OML) in collaboration with YouTube giants like AIB and electronic dance producer Nucleya. 

Commenting on the sessions campaign Bacardí India Marketing Head Anshuman Goenka said, “We are ecstatic looking at the overwhelming response that RITVIZ’s work has witnessed. Udd Gaye has become a sensation all over and this is the kind of leap that we aim to provide to our artists. Taking a step further in the direction, we are extremely excited to announce the launch of the second track- Chak Bass by MojoJojo. We are sure that this track will be equally loved by our audience and get us closer to our goal of bringing on board the right mix of experiences and opportunities to take the house party culture a notch higher in the music space. As a constant endeavour we will continue to discover more such talented artists and help them along their journey. We have been globally known to foster talent and would like to reiterate our commitment to the world of music through Bacardí House Party Sessions.”

AIB co-founder Tanmay Bhat shared during the event that when they heard Udd Jaye for the first time, it didn't seem something so phenomenal. "The song kept playing on the loop in the premises of our office, so that is when we thought there something special in this song. When it was released it didn't gain much visibility, but no sooner it became a rage," said Bhat.

With Chakk Bass, while Mojojo himself wanted a club sequence with girls and the jazz, it was AIB who came with the unique idea of the video, which added the flavor to the already catchy song.

View the track below:

