Review |  05 Jan 2018 15:22 |  By RnMTeam

'Tere Bina' more of music, less of Shreya

Shreya Ghoshal

MUMBAI: The soulful Bollywood playback singer, Shreya Ghoshal releases her first single of 2018 Tere Bina. The single that created a buzz in the city with its teaser release has already crossed four thousand views.

Hindi singles are usually lyrical, but Tere Bina is more about music. The single is more of music than lyrics. The composition and lyrics are in Thumri, one of the common genre of semi-classical music which is romantic or devotional in nature.

Shot at beautiful locations in the North, the video comprises of certain attractive long shots, which will make you go wow. The location has been well utilised with sceneries, one would love gazing at. Featuring the singer in the video single, the entire single is a candid one with close shots of the beautiful singer highlighting her pretty eyes and creative fingers.

Sung by the melody queen, the single is composed and arranged by Deepak Pandit who also had a role in Ghoshal’s 2017 single Dhadkane Azad Hain.

Sadly the song video is not about Shreya’s beautiful voice. One will enjoy the song only with its video, but it will fail to build a connection. Tere Bina can be well utilised as a background score for a film.

This is single is targeted to the audience with love and passion for classical and semi-classical music as the instruments used in the single play an important role in taking it to the next level.

Check the song below:

