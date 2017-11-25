'Ishq Di Fanniyar' is an innocent romantic song

MUMBAI: A new song from the movie Fukrey Returns, Ishq Di Fanniyar has released today. The song released is a romantic number from the film and is a beautifully picturised song.

The song captures a love story between the lead pair Pulkit Samrat and Priya Anand who are lost in their own romantic world. The track also takes one back to school and college days where the love stories use to be innocent.

Ishq Di Fanniyar is a captivating song composed by Toshi-Sharib. The track has been beautifully sung by Jyotica Tangri. The words are so excellently written that they stay with you even after the song ends.

The track also gives you an Ambarsariya feel, the song was a part of Fukrey.

Check the song here-

Fukrey Returns which is a sequel to Farhan Akhtar produced 2013 movie Fukrey stars Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Priya Anand and Ali Fazal in lead roles. The movie is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is slated to release on 8 December 2017.