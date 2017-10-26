RadioandMusic
Review |  26 Oct 2017 14:49 |  By RnMTeam

'Hawa Hawai' will give you wings to fly

MUMBAI: The much-awaited song Hawa Hawai from the movie Tumhari Sulu is out. The song is a rendition of the old super hit song from the movie Mr. India with the same name.

Check the original track here -

The new version of the Kavita Krishnamurthy song written by Javed Akhtar is certainly the perfect recreation of the original. The song does justice to the old track.

It’s flawlessly remixed by Bolna composer Tanishk Bagchi who makes the new version sound fresh.

The highlight of the song definitely is the Ooh La La girl Vidya Balan, who has brought a different energy to the song. Along with her, Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka are seen shaking the leg which adds a different spice to the song.

This is not the first rendition of this Hawa Hawai, it was earlier recreated in the Kalki Koechlin starrer Shaitan.

Check the Shaitan track here-

This is the perfect song for the girls to make their day and also for the diehard fans of Vidya Balan who wait for Vidya Balan’s performances.

Final Verdict: All in all this is a fun song which is surely going to be in the playlist of the dance lovers and is definitely going to stay in the charts for a while.

Check the Tumhari Sulu track here:

