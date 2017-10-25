RadioandMusic
Review |  25 Oct 2017

Deepika’s alluring in Padmavati's first song 'Ghoomar'

MUMBAI: The first song Ghoomar from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming release Padmavati is out. Ghoomar, as the name suggests is a Rajasthani Folk song, the new release gives its audience a similar feel.

Unfortunately, there are many déjà vu moments in the song. The very start of Deepika’s dance reminds one of Deewani Mastani song from Bajirao Mastani, where Deepika enters Aaina Mahal. There is also a Nagada song from Ram-Leela move.

Deepika in her Rajasthani look with the ethnic wear and heavy jewellery looks astonishing. Also, her dance moves with the grace of a Maharani (queen) is something one cannot miss. And this is the reason why even the makers did not divert their focus from her.

The Playback singer for Deepika too does not change. Shreya Ghoshal has lent her voice to Ghoomar, she is also the one to have given vocals to Nagada and Deewani Mastani. The song is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and written by A M Turaz. Along with Ghoshal, the song is sung by Swaroop Khan.

Check the song below:

Ghoomar Sanjay Leela Bhansali Padmavati Deewani Mastani Bajirao Mastani Deepika Padukone
