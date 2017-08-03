Chandralekha - Is here to rule the party circuit

MUMBAI: The third song from A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky titled Chandralekha is out. It can be tagged as the most happening work party song ever.

When you first see the song, you suddenly get an Aunty Ji song feeling from the movie Ek Main Aur Ek Tu.

This is a karaoke song, with some really catchy and peppy lyrics penned by Vayu.

The voice of Vishal Dadlani makes you just get up and dance, Jonita Gandhi also gives a perfect voice to the Hotty Jacqueline. The music composed by Sachin- Jigar has that perfect groovy vibe.

Sidharth Malhotra in his super hot attire is seen singing and dancing in a crazy manner. Jacqueline, being a superb dancer, sets the floor on fire with her sizzling moves. She is even seen doing a sexy pole dance in the track.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez are one of the sexiest couples in Bollywood. Chandralekha is the testimony of their breathtakingly sizzling chemistry. The duo is receiving immense love for their chemistry and the actors are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked.

Chandralekha sees the actors having a blast enjoying the party which is nowhere formal. Set in the backdrop of a club, the song will soon be the next party anthem.

It is a track, which is definitely going to be in the discos and clubs playlists.

Check the track here -