Nazm Nazm- Nazms couldn't have been more beautiful

MUMBAI: The second song from the movie Bareilly Ki Barfi, Nazm Nazm has released today. The song features Ayushmaan Khurrana and Kriti Sanon.

The track takes you to the old and golden times when the love actually used to be expressed with writing the letters. Ayushmaan and Kriti both are seen writing letters for each other, but in which Kriti is not aware that, it is Aayushmaan who is writing it for her.

Ayushmaan does all the gimmicks that he can to keep Kriti happy, but does not reveal that he is the one, in love with her. The song basically captures a different and a unique love story.

The song has been excellently written, composed and sung by Arko. This song is surely going to give you a nostalgic feeling of your first love.

Enjoy the track-

The movie Bareilly Ki Barfi is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and stars Ayushmaan Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The movie will be releasing on 18 August 2017.