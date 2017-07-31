RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Review |  31 Jul 2017 20:13 |  By RnMTeam

Nazm Nazm- Nazms couldn't have been more beautiful

MUMBAI: The second song from the movie Bareilly Ki Barfi, Nazm Nazm has released today. The song features Ayushmaan Khurrana and Kriti Sanon.

The track takes you to the old and golden times when the love actually used to be expressed with writing the letters. Ayushmaan and Kriti both are seen writing letters for each other, but in which Kriti is not aware that, it is Aayushmaan who is writing it for her.

Ayushmaan does all the gimmicks that he can to keep Kriti happy, but does not reveal that he is the one, in love with her. The song basically captures a different and a unique love story.

The song has been excellently written, composed and sung by Arko. This song is surely going to give you a nostalgic feeling of your first love.

Enjoy the track-

The movie Bareilly Ki Barfi is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and stars Ayushmaan Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The movie will be releasing on 18 August 2017.

Tags
Bareilly Ki Barfi Nazm Nazm Arko Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Ayushmaan Khurrana Kriti Sanon Rajkummar Rao
Related news
Reviews | 23 May 2017

'Main Tera Boyfriend' a recreation of 'Na Na Na Na'

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Raabta' have released an upbeat party song titled 'Main Tera Boyfriend’ starring the gorgeous lead couple Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.

read more
Reviews | 27 Apr 2017

The title track of 'Raabta' and Deepika Padukone fails to amaze

MUMBAI: The title track of ‘Raabta’ featuring the ‘ever so gorgeous’ Deepika Padukone is out on T-Series.

read more
Reviews | 16 Jul 2016

Album Review: Rustom's soundtrack lives up to the hype; well..almost

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruz starrer ‘Rustom’, a film based on real life story of a naval officer KM Nanavati not just has an interesting storyline to narrate, but also an appealing album. The jukebox of Rustom is out and it is a beautiful one.

read more
Reviews | 26 May 2015

Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli and Ami Mishra team up for the melodious album of 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani'

Mohit Suri, Mithoon and Jeet Gannguli have teamed up for 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani', which features Emraan Hashmi, Vidya Balan and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. As the film is based on Mahesh Bhatt's parents, it is written by Bhatt himself. Within a couple of days of its release, the title track 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani' had more than a million views on YouTube. Radioandmusic.com brings to you the music review of the album.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Shemaroo Entertainment remembers Rafi Saab on his death anniversary

Mumbai: Shemaroo Entertainment releases Dastaan-E-Rafi, an award winning documentary film based read more

News
Modi wants online youth to contribute to a new India with fresh ideas

NEW DELHI: Drawing a parallel between the five years between 1942 (Quit India call) and 1947 (indread more

News
We hope to build a community of artists across multiple arts that can collaborate: Parth Taco on independent music label Nrtya
,

MUMBAI: In the recent years, music in India has taken a major shift in terms of taste of the audread more

News
Jingles contest to create Consumer Awareness for 'Jaago Grahak Jaago'
,

NEW DELHI: A jingles contest for consumer awareness of the Jaago Grahak Jaago multimediread more

News
Big FM's special offering 'Kishore Unlimited' to amaze many
, ,

MUMBAI: Indian music industry’s legendary singer, composer, lyricist Kishore Kumar who is in theread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Jab Harry Met Sejal' songs making their presence felt on YouTube

MUMBAI: The recent two songs Hawayein and Butterfly from Jab Harry Met Sejal have truly blown away people’s minds and now the feeling is translating...read more

2
I'm still relevant: Singer Shaan

MUMBAI:  Deewangi Deewangi hitmaker Shaan has a strong belief in himself and says he can compete with any artiste, including Arijit Singh -- one of...read more

3
Dhrupad maestro Sayeed Uddin passes away at 78

MUMBAI: Popularly known as Sayeed Bhai, well known Ustad Sayeed Uddin Dagar passed away late on Sunday evening following prolonged illness in Pune....read more

4
Dabboo Malik maintains a classy calm at Big Zee Entertainment Awards

MUMBAI: Saturday, witnessed all the glitz and glamour at YRF Studios with Big Zee Entertainment Awards being held at the venue. The red carpet of the...read more

5
RJ Raunac is back with 'Sonu Song' on 'Fun Ki Baat'

MUMBAI: RJ Malishka's Sonu Song chapter is still a heated topic but Red FM isn’t stopping at it. RJ Raunac who had created another Sonu Song in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group