Review |  26 Jul 2017

Zee Music released two songs which failed to impress

MUMBAI: In the past two days, Zee Music Company released two new singles, Gall Goriye and Yeh Zindagi and the songs are not too great. A known music label launching such kind of song is too disappointing.

Yeh Zindagi released today is a love story but not a love story. Well, this means the connection of love is neither felt in the music nor in the lyrics. A repetitive lyrical song expressing love is just not happening. Sung and penned by Amit Sumal, the video asked for more shots and a relatable story line.

A love song brings along feelings, passion, connection with it, while Yeh Zindagi badly fails to express love.

The other song released yesterday Gall Goriya is a complete Punjabi song sung by Maninder Buttar, lyrics written by Jani and the music is given by Raftaar. A song shot on an exotic island with girls. The best part in the entire song is the rap by Raftaar. But the song overall does not provide anything new to the audience.

