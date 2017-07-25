Piya More: Seductive, but musically unappealing

MUMBAI: The second song from Baadshaho, Piya More featuring Sunny Leone and Emraan Hashmi is out now. This situational track shows Hashmi entering a brothel to find the sultry Leone, who communicates with him musically.

Music by Ankit Tiwari does not offer any new tunes, but it does bring in the desi element, something that the story demands. He definitely does justice to his music but fails to make it a larger than a film song. Singers Neeti Mohan and Mika Singh sound like themselves on this track. Having given so many years to playback they understand the plot and execute accordingly. Mohan's voice, however, overpowers Singh's.

Lyrics by Manoj Muntashir too fill the check list for this track, but none of these brilliant talents take this song beyond the realms of 70mm.

Leone is at her sultry best and Hashmi being him, carries himself well through the song.

Overall, Piya More is just another track, put together by some fine talents of the music industry.

Check the track here -