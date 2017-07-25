Jasmine Sandlas' 'Vachari', an out-of-the-box offering

MUMBAI: Themuch awaited track Vachari by singer Jasmine Sandlas is finally out. The song brings in elegance, inspite of being a club song. It is delightfully sung by Jasmine, who looks gorgeous in the song.

The music is also beautifully composed and goes perfectly well with the song. MG has done a real good job with the music video. The slight dance moves do get you groovy courtesy the slow, yet peppy dance beats.

Overall, this T-Series song is not just another song, it has a different finesse to offer that makes it a treat to watch.

Check out the song: