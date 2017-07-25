RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Review |  25 Jul 2017 16:23 |  By RnMTeam

Jasmine Sandlas' 'Vachari', an out-of-the-box offering

MUMBAI: Themuch awaited track Vachari by singer Jasmine Sandlas is finally out. The song brings in elegance, inspite of being a club song. It is delightfully sung by Jasmine, who looks gorgeous in the song.

The music is also beautifully composed and goes perfectly well with the song. MG has done a real good job with the music video. The slight dance moves do get you groovy courtesy the slow, yet peppy dance beats.

Overall, this T-Series song is not just another song, it has a different finesse to offer that makes it a treat to watch.

Check out the song:

Tags
Jasmine Sandlas T-Series Vachari
Related news
Reviews | 31 May 2017

T-Series yet again serves old wine in new bottle - 'Daru Vich Pyaar'

MUMBAI: After 'Dil Mere' and 'Frankly Tu Sona Nachdi’, Ashwni Dir's upcoming release ‘Guest Lin London’ released its third song ‘Daru Vich Pyaar’. The song is a recreated version of the original song 'Thoda Daru Vich Pyaar Mila De'.

read more
Reviews | 27 Apr 2017

The title track of 'Raabta' and Deepika Padukone fails to amaze

MUMBAI: The title track of ‘Raabta’ featuring the ‘ever so gorgeous’ Deepika Padukone is out on T-Series.

read more
Reviews | 04 Nov 2016

Himesh Reshammiya recreates musical magic with 'Aap Se Mausiiquii'

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya is back with the first song from his ambitious album 'Aap Se Mausiiquii', and it is completely worth the wait. For, the ones who truly appreciated Reshammiya's work this song is going to be an absolute treat, both to the ears and eyes.

read more
Reviews | 23 Sep 2016

Ayushmann Khurrana's new song 'Ik Vaari' is overlong and monotonous

MUMBAI: T-Series has been releasing singles every week at the speed of light. Yesterday, the music label released a new single, which is a teamwork of brothers Ayushmann and Apaarshakti Khurrana. The song has been composed and penned by the Khurrana bothers and sung by Ayushmann.

read more
Reviews | 02 Sep 2016

Review: Mirzya Title track - Emotive and Mesmerizing

MUMBAI: Music composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's latest endeavour ‘Mirzya', formed in association with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and veteran lyricist Gulzar, was a much-awaited title song. The refreshing title track of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya was released on 1 September 2016.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mazhavil Mango Music Awards 2017 logo unveiled

MUMBAI: Recently actress Prayaga Martin and keyboardist Stephen Devassy together unveiled the loread more

Press Releases
9X Tashan and Set Wet Mr. Beard product to start Set Wet Mr. Beard Hunt

MUMBAI: Punjabi Music channel 9X Tashan has partnered with Set Wet Beard Products to launch a unread more

News
Mahindra Open Sky Festival: An intimate experience of music and culture

MUMBAI: Experience the romance of the Thar Desert this November as Mahindra Open Sky makes its dread more

News
Pranab Mukherjee's farewell speech to be aired on AIR and Doordarshan

NEW DELHI: Pranab Mukherjee, who is laying down office as President of India, will address the naread more

Press Releases
Copyright can unleash India's Creative and Economic Potential

MUMBAI: Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), in association with Depread more

top# 5 articles

1
Piya More: Seductive, but musically unappealing

MUMBAI: The second song from Baadshaho, Piya More featuring Sunny Leone and Emraan Hashmi is out now. This situational track shows Hashmi entering a...read more

2
Birthday Special: 11 things you should know about Ram Sampath

MUMBAI: There are two great days in a person’s life, maybe more than two in fact. However, the day we are born and the day we discover why. Be it...read more

3
Lady Gaga pays tribute to Amy Winehouse

MUMBAI: Paparazzi hitmaker Lady Gaga has paid a heart-wrenching tribute to Amy Winehouse on the sixth anniversary of her death."We all miss you and...read more

4
Five new contestants to enter Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

MUMBAI: The competition on Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2017, is going to get tougher from this week with some more contests being added to...read more

5
Linkin Park streams increase by 730 per cent post-Bennington's demise

MUMBAI: On-demand audio streams of songs by popular rock band Linkin Park increased by 730 percent following the death of Linkin Parks member...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group