Review |  17 Jul 2017 19:14 |  By RnMTeam

Gig Review: Purple Rain, the first ever monsoon festival dissolved music to the bone

MUMBAI: Music under the rain is bliss and Purple rain proved it. The monsoon music fest Purple Rain brought the best from the underground music scene at Razzberry Rhinoceros on 16 July, Sunday. Presented by AFE and Rage Entertainment, Mumbai saw the first ever Monsoon festival where people were embracing the rain, rather hiding from it. Peeps danced to the beat of raindrops, indulged their senses with the best of artists from the Indian Underground music scene who came together with the world of art and fashion.

With names like Ankytrixx, Nikhil Chinapa, Nawed Khan aka Browncoat, Asad aka Freeaatmah, DJ MSK, WA-TEC, Monophonik, Potter among others, it was one electrifying festival that Radioandmusic experienced in the heart of the city. In addition, there were designer stalls by Anomaly by Anam & Haut De Gamme, LIVE painting by Shanaya Tata, Ava Nagporewalla, Girish Malap and much more that kept our monsoon spirits high.

Coming back to the music mania, a known figure in the commercial music space and master of remix DJ MSK kicked off Purple Rain by making his debut in the techno space. Followed by some sick spinning sets by Kashish, Neyha, Potter, Arsh, we witnessed some commanding tunes by none other than Nikhil Chinapa where he dropped some kickass tracks such as Yotto’s Wilderness Girl here, Cristoph’s new single Feel Here among others. Post that, AFE bossman Ankytrixx took over the console in full power mode around 8:30 pm and that was the peak of the festival.

We couldn’t afford to overlook Monophonik with a brilliant LIVE set where Shatrunjai blended some melody, groove, and the rawness of analogue modular synthesisers that turned out to be an uplifting musical milieu for the night. Afterwards, when Browncoat aka Nawed Khan took the control, it was the perfect musical state of affairs crammed into one Sunday at Razzberry. In addition, Asad aka Freeaatmah and WA TEC’s b2b set was one craze to watch out for. Having the best of music, fashion and art all under one roof, Purple Rain went one notch higher when Bullzeye aka Siddhanth Kapoor was behind the turntable. His sound is a blend of all forms of Techno and House, on the whole, however, he took it to a different level where he went on a Psy-mode and played a surprise set while closing the bash.

It was a complete musical riot for us where we danced in the rain, by the beach to some good music at the unmatched venue with undoubtedly one of the best views in the city. Not to forget, kudos to the super team of AFE and rage entertainment for organising a kickass party in this monsoon which was a mammoth task.

