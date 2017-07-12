RadioandMusic
Review |  12 Jul 2017

'Beparwah' - A tribute to Michael Jackson

MUMBAI: Munna Michael just released its new song Beparwah, sung by Siddharth Basrur and Nandini Deb. The song was penned down by Kumaar and the music is by Gourov-Roshin. It’s a feet tapping song with very danceable beats.

The song is about focusing on goals, trying to convey that the path to achieve your goal will be very hard but don’t care and just focus on achieving your goal. The song stars Tiger Shroff and Nidhhi Aggerwal.

All the MJ fans will love the solo dance section of Tiger Shroff in the video. The dance in such a fast speed track is unbelievable.

The song is an ultimate tribute to the legend Michael Jackson. The music beats the dance by Shroff, the choreography synch up unbelievably. It will leave you awe-struck. It’s the first time wherein the dance moves have been more attractive than the song and its beats.

Though the music beats compliment the dance, the voice of Siddharth Basrur and Nandini Deb do not compliment them. The music overpowers their voices.

Check out the song below:

Catch the whole song with the movie releases on 21 July 2017.

