The Goggle Song: Just another unsuccessful attempt to be different

MUMBAI: The upcoming film ‘Mubarakan’ released its new song ‘The Goggle Song’. The track is sung by five famous Bollywood playback names, Sonu Nigam, Arman Malik, Amaal Mallik, Tulsi Kumar and Neeti Mohan. The music is composed by Amaal Mallik and is penned down by Kumaar.

The song has the typical Punjabi beats and music. It is a dance number but the dance choreography in the video could have been better. The dance steps were not clear, almost as if the dance steps were rushed to match up with the beats.

They have chosen the best of the lot but it does not seem to synch up together. Sonu Nigam’s voice does not suit to such a song number. His voice does not have that Punjabi touch, or the naughtiness compared to Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik’s. Tulsi Kumar’s voice seems to overpower Neeti Mohan’s in certain portions of the song.

The lyrics are really silly. It does not have the connectivity or continuity. The song stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty.

