RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Review |  06 Jul 2017 17:40 |  By RnMTeam

The Goggle Song: Just another unsuccessful attempt to be different

MUMBAI: The upcoming film ‘Mubarakan’ released its new song ‘The Goggle Song’. The track is sung by five famous Bollywood playback names, Sonu Nigam, Arman Malik, Amaal Mallik, Tulsi Kumar and Neeti Mohan. The music is composed by Amaal Mallik and is penned down by Kumaar.

The song has the typical Punjabi beats and music. It is a dance number but the dance choreography in the video could have been better. The dance steps were not clear, almost as if the dance steps were rushed to match up with the beats.

They have chosen the best of the lot but it does not seem to synch up together. Sonu Nigam’s voice does not suit to such a song number. His voice does not have that Punjabi touch, or the naughtiness compared to Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik’s. Tulsi Kumar’s voice seems to overpower Neeti Mohan’s in certain portions of the song.

The lyrics are really silly. It does not have the connectivity or continuity. The song stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty.

Check out the song below:

Tags
Mubarakan The Goggle Song Nigam Arman Malik Amaal Mallik Tulsi Kumar Neeti Mohan Kumaar
Related news
Reviews | 10 Jun 2017

Munna Michael hits the right beats with 'Main Hoon'

MUMBAI: Siddharth Mahadevan has yet again surprised everyone by his recent new release ‘Main Hoon’ for ‘Munna Michael’. The song is penned down by Kumaar, and music is by Tanishk Baagchi, starring Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nidhhi Agerwal in the movie.

read more
Reviews | 28 Jun 2016

Meet Bros, Aditi Singh Sharma partner for peppy single

MUMBAI: The music expertise of Meet Bros and the strong husky voice of Aditi Singh Sharma come together in a musical blend in the new single by T-series – 'Befikra'. Starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, the music video is produced by Bhushan Kumar, directed by Sam Bombay. It was released on 28 June 2016. Radioandmusic.com did a quick review of the song. Read on to know more.

read more
Reviews | 09 Jun 2016

T-Series releases 'Pagalon Sa Naach' from Junooniyat

MUMBAI: T-Series presents 'Pagalon Sa Naach', the new peppy track of 'Junooniyat' which has been released today 9 June, 2016. The film features Pulkit Samrat and Yami Gautam who make such a lovely on screen couple.

read more
Reviews | 11 May 2016

Housefull 3 : Not outstanding, yet attention-grabbing

Mumbai: Written and directed by Sajid-Farhad, Housefull 3 is an upcoming Indian romantic comedy film which is also known as the third chapter of Housefull (2010). Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is distributed by Eros International.

read more
Reviews | 10 May 2016

Meet Bros' pricey single 'Party Animals' set to reap rich dividends

MUMBAI: Meet Bros - Manmeet and Harmeet Singh have released their latest single ‘Party Animals’ on 9 May 2016.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 26: Mastiii continues to be at the top; MTV Beats HD enters chart

MUMBAI: In week 26 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) did not see siread more

Press Releases
Music Broadcast Ltd. continues to be in top 50 India’s Best Companies to Work for in 2017

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Ltd., the parent company of Radio City has emerged as a leader in the ‘Inread more

News
Accedo and Telekom to offer VR experience for live concerts

MUMBAI: Accedo, the video experience pioneer, today announced that it is working with Telekom in read more

News
Weekly radio programme launched by NFDC prior to its Monsoon Filmfest

NEW DEHI: In a new initiative to reach out to the people to see meaningful cinema, the National read more

News
Mastiii Super Prime Time adds value to its advertisers

MUMBAI: Mastiii with its consolidated reach of 238 million, takes forth to advertisers its viewerread more

top# 5 articles

1
DJ duo Lost Stories embrace a 360-degree marketing campaign for Tomorrowland campaign

MUMBAI: With less than a month to, the EDM powerhouse DJ duo Lost Stories comprising of Rishabh Joshi and Prayag Mehta have put together a master...read more

2
Celine Dion enjoys lots of fittings for all outfitS

MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion goes for a lot of fitting sessions before she zeroes on one outfit. The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer has been working...read more

3
'Phir Wahi' a heart-wrenching song

MUMBAI: 'Jagga Jasoos' released its new song ‘Phir Wahi’. A heart-wrenching song about losing someone you love sung by Arijit Singh and penned down...read more

4
'Shape of you' becomes Britain's most streamed song

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran's track ‘Shape Of You’ has overtaken rapper Drake's ‘One dance’ to become Britain's most streamed song of all time. The...read more

5
Red FM finds a perfect competitor for 'Dhinchak Pooja'

MUMBAI: Red FM Delhi had the most amazing time with actor-singer Guru Randhawa who visited the studio to promote his new release ‘High Rated Gabru’....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group