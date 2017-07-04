RadioandMusic
Review |  04 Jul 2017 14:19 |  By RnMTeam

'Beech Beech Mein' - a failed experiment

MUMBAI: A new track from the movie 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' has released today, 4 July. ‘Beech Beech Mein’ is sung by Arijit Singh, Shalmali Kholgade and Shefali Alvares. The music is composed by Pritam and the song is penned by Irshad Kamil.

When you first look at the video without listening to the song it seems quite happening. The dance steps make it feel as a disco track. It also reminds one of ‘It’s The Time To Disco’ from the movie ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’. But honestly, the music and singing nowhere synch up with the energetic dance steps of the song.

Arijit Singh, known to experiment with different genres of music but his ‘Beech Beech Mein’ attempt turns out to be a total failure. The other talented singer in this song Shalmali Kholgade and Shefali Alvares too seem to have got themselves onto a wrong boat.

The lyrics by Irshad Kamil are heartbreaking, given the fact that he is one of the best in the industry. ‘Beech Beech Mein’ turns out to be a huge mystery of words.

Furthermore, the song seems quite subtle in comparison to the energetic steps of the video.

Check out the video below:

