RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Review |  28 Jun 2017 16:17 |  By RnMTeam

Munna Michael's 'Pyar Ho' reignites Bollywood romance

MUMBAI: Going by the feeling of the weather Eros Now released a romantic track from ‘Munna Michael’. This happens to be the third song of the film's album. The earlier released songs are, ‘Main Ho’ and ‘Ding-Dang’ that were pure dance numbers.

Penned by Kumaar, ‘Pyar Ho’ is a beautiful romantic track, but it fails to stand out from the Bollywood romantic track clutter. It’s sung by Vishal Mishra and Sunidhi Chauhan, two voices that touch your heart but we wish that the selection of the place could have been better. We’ve seen enough of sand and water in Bollywood romantic track and ‘Pyar Ho’ brings it back on screen. However, the cinematographer has put in some effort in selecting different camera angles in capturing the track and that’s commendable.

However, watching Tiger Shroff in a romantic track is a delight. His fans are surely falling for him, especially female fans.

Check out the song below -

Another thing that clearly disappointed was the choreography. The earlier released songs of the film have showcased outstanding choreography but the romance in this track does not come out clearly. The constant posing of Agerwal seems too artificial. Both the leads styling in this track too could have been better. Agerwal seems too uncomfortable in her attire throughout, while Shroff’s dressing does not present him well onscreen.

Overall, Mishra who has also composed the track has done a good job with music, but the overall presentation of this track did not impress us.

Tags
Tiger Shroff Pyar Ho Munna Michael Eros Now
Related news
Reviews | 20 Jun 2017

'Ding Dang': It's all about the beats

MUMBAI: A song from ‘Munna Michael’, ‘Ding Dang’ that released on 19 June and has crossed more than five million views on YouTube in just 20 hours. The song is sung by Amit Mishra and Antara Mitra and is penned down by Danish Sabir and Sabbir Khan. The music is by Javed and Moshin.

read more
Reviews | 10 Jun 2017

Munna Michael hits the right beats with 'Main Hoon'

MUMBAI: Siddharth Mahadevan has yet again surprised everyone by his recent new release ‘Main Hoon’ for ‘Munna Michael’. The song is penned down by Kumaar, and music is by Tanishk Baagchi, starring Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nidhhi Agerwal in the movie.

read more
Reviews | 28 Jun 2016

Meet Bros, Aditi Singh Sharma partner for peppy single

MUMBAI: The music expertise of Meet Bros and the strong husky voice of Aditi Singh Sharma come together in a musical blend in the new single by T-series – 'Befikra'. Starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, the music video is produced by Bhushan Kumar, directed by Sam Bombay. It was released on 28 June 2016. Radioandmusic.com did a quick review of the song. Read on to know more.

read more
Reviews | 01 Apr 2016

Baaghi Soundtracks: Romantic and Vibrant

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s rebellious romantic film, ‘Baaghi’ is all set to strike the theatres on 29 April.

read more
Reviews | 26 Mar 2016

Let's Talk About Love: Little about music, more about dancing

MUMBAI: Our otherwise 'Baaghi' (rebellious) leads Ronny and Sia - essayed by Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor - get all groovy in this rock-n-roll number' Let's Talk About Love.' We say good change for the rebels!

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Times Music acquires music rights of Ashwini Recording Company

MUMBAI: Times Music has acquired the music rights of leading Kannada record label, Ashwini Recordread more

News
Delhi-based Daler Mehendi inspires 'City Ka Darbar' plantation drive with RJ Aadi

MUMBAI: RJ Aadi of Radio City with King of Pop Daler Mehendi undertook a plantation drive at Sanjread more

News
Pancham Da R D Burman to be remembered on his special day on 9X Jalwa

MUMBAI: One of the gems of Indian music industry, Pancham Da RD Burman’s birth anniversary is beread more

Interviews
Introduction of news on private radio will give new impetus to growth: B.Surendar
B.Surendar,

MUMBAI: After spending 12 years in the radio industry in Surya FM and Red FM, B.read more

News
Big FM, Radio Mirchi bag awards at New York Festival Global Radio Fest

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi is among the winners of this year’s awards at New York International Radio pread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kendrick Lamar releases music video for 'Element.'

MUMBAI: Kendrick Lamar’s album ‘DAMN’ continues to grow, the singer released a third music video from the album- ‘Element’. After the visual feast of...read more

2
DeJ Loaf releases single 'No Fear'

MUMBAI: Columbia Records recording artist, DeJ Loaf, has proudly released ‘No Fear’, her first official single since her EP #AndSeeThatsTheThing. The...read more

3
Sony Music India & Middle East to release 'Radio' song in popular Arabic artist Douzi's voice

MUMBAI: Sony Music Middle East today released the Arabic version of the Radio song from Salman Khan's film ‘Tubelight’ in the voice of leading Middle...read more

4
Navi Mumbai to host city's biggest Music, Art and Poetry Festival

MUMBAI: Navi Mumbai has grown over the years, opening its doors to new ideas, new revolutions and new events. The city is now gearing up for its...read more

5
Adnan Sami to make acting debut with 'Afghan'

MUMBAI: Last seen on screen in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' as the qawwal in a dargah, Adnan Sami is all set to make his silver screen debut with the romantic...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group