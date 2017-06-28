Munna Michael's 'Pyar Ho' reignites Bollywood romance

MUMBAI: Going by the feeling of the weather Eros Now released a romantic track from ‘Munna Michael’. This happens to be the third song of the film's album. The earlier released songs are, ‘Main Ho’ and ‘Ding-Dang’ that were pure dance numbers.

Penned by Kumaar, ‘Pyar Ho’ is a beautiful romantic track, but it fails to stand out from the Bollywood romantic track clutter. It’s sung by Vishal Mishra and Sunidhi Chauhan, two voices that touch your heart but we wish that the selection of the place could have been better. We’ve seen enough of sand and water in Bollywood romantic track and ‘Pyar Ho’ brings it back on screen. However, the cinematographer has put in some effort in selecting different camera angles in capturing the track and that’s commendable.

However, watching Tiger Shroff in a romantic track is a delight. His fans are surely falling for him, especially female fans.

Check out the song below -

Another thing that clearly disappointed was the choreography. The earlier released songs of the film have showcased outstanding choreography but the romance in this track does not come out clearly. The constant posing of Agerwal seems too artificial. Both the leads styling in this track too could have been better. Agerwal seems too uncomfortable in her attire throughout, while Shroff’s dressing does not present him well onscreen.

Overall, Mishra who has also composed the track has done a good job with music, but the overall presentation of this track did not impress us.