RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Review |  16 Jun 2017 20:09 |  By Kavita Yadav

All Eyez On Me: An average movie on underground sensation, Tupac Shakur

MUMBAI: Post-Barack Obama, the US of A is a different country, and the world seems to be holding its head in despair at Mr Donald Trump’s antics as president. Cut to the US, post the Civil Rights movement in the sixties and seventies, and the plight of African American was also pretty eye-popping with the disparity between the haves and have nots being pretty evident. And in this era of coming-out-of-basic-subsistence-towards-living-a-life was born Tupac Shakur.

But, he wasn't just another "coloured man” or the rude epithet hurled at people of his colour- “a nigger.”

Tupac Shakur went on to become one of the biggest names in the then underground hip-hop movement, but his reign was cut short with his death after being gunned down in Las Vegas on 13 September 1996.

The world knows him through his music, and, his untimely death left scope for the cinematic genius to fill the canvas with the right strokes.

Music video veteran Benny Boom's 'All Eyez On Me' attempts at painting the Tupac Shakur canvas, but does it do justice?

The easiest way of telling a story is taking it straight from a book and capturing it scene-by-scene and unfortunately Benny Boom's 'All Eyez On Me' makes the same mistake. A story of a rapper who has a lot happening beyond music and movies should have gone through this usual roll-action-cut formula.

The movie starts with a reporter interviewing Tupac during one of his jail terms and then moves in flashback as the rapper narrates his story. Now, that's an old school approach during the sci-fi movie times. We understand that it's a real life story, but the narration could have been better.

'All Eyez On You' gives you a glimpse of Tupac's family background and his mother, Afeni Shakur and stepfather Mutulu's involvement in the Black Panther Party -- it was a revolutionary black nationalist and socialist organization active in the United States from 1966 until 1982. Also, how these ideologies played an extremely important part in making Tupac the man he became.

The narrative gradually takes you through the struggles he faced emotionally as a youngster and his breakthrough as a solo artiste. But, with success came along his court cases and his association with Death Row Records. This also marks the entry of Marion 'Suge' Knight, the owner of Death Rows and probably the death god in Tupac's case creatively.

The story also takes you through his relationship with his family and his extravagant lifestyle, his friendship with Jada Pinkett (Smith) and last love Kidada Jones. But, none of these characters have been established in the story.

The parts that seem to have done justice in the movie are the issues that the black community faced in the US back in the eighties and nineties.

His friendship and enmity with Biggie or The Notorious B.I.G. too do not come across clearly in the film. Neither is Tupac's character. The film does not show him in a good or bad light. It's a simple narration with the judgments left in the hands of the viewers.

Actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. does justice to his part, but the movie fails to do justice to this global icon. If you're not too much of a reader you can walk to the theaters to watch 'All Eyez On You', while the others can just read through his Wikipedia page. There are no unknown facts being revealed here and for the Indian audiences be ready for the beeps in between the courses. Yes, it's censored!

Tags
All Eyez On Me Tupac Shakur Barack Obama Civil Right Benny Boom Demetrius Shipp Jr.
Related news
Reviews | 12 Jun 2017

Mika Singh's '2 shots': a failed attempt

MUMBAI: Mika Singh is known for his musical versatility. He is known for his songs like ‘440 Volt’, ‘Aaj Ki Party’, ‘Dhinka Chika’ and much more.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Red FM launches new stations in Surat and Patna
,

MUMBAI: After successful launches in Jodhpur, Chandigarh and Amritsar, Red FM speeds up its expanread more

News
BARC Week 23: Sony MIX overtakes B4U Music; MTV Beats HD re-enters the chart

MUMBAI: Week 23 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did see a strikiread more

News
Red FM launches streaming app

MUMBAI: With TV networks going the streaming way, and apps like Saavn, Hungama, Gaana too taking read more

Press Releases
Streaming revenues boost optimism at 51st Midem

MUMBAI: The international music community, representing 4,400 delegates from over 80 countrieread more

News
IMI appoints entertainment industry vet Blaise Fernandes as president & CEO

MUMBAI: On 31 March 2017 Vijay Lazarus, an icon of the Indian music industry who strode it like aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jax Jones and Demi Lovato drop a 'hot' new single 'Instruction'

MUMBAI: Today, British producer/DJ Jax Jones and American heartthrob Demi Lovato released a debut collaboration ‘Instruction’ that is certainly going...read more

2
'Higher State of Consciousness' by Josh Wink just changed my life: Ash Roy

MUMBAI: To the known and unknown, techno music has a psyche essence in it. It is an art; it is a philosophy of the soul. The sub-genre of electronic...read more

3
Sony Music releases the Jubin Nautiyal version of 'Tinka Tinka Dil Mera'

MUMBAI: Global music giant Sony Music released ‘Tinka Tinka Dil Mera’ in Jubin Nautiyal's melodic voice, across all digital platforms. read more

4
Trending song this week: Just for YOU

MUMBAI: Missed out on new song releases this week ? Don’t want to go on a searching spree of songs? Well Rradioandmusic team is here to save you...read more

5
Sukriti and Akasa collaborate with Arjun Kanungo on his next album

MUMBAI: Hey there, look here, what's happening! The three Sony Music India artistes Arjun Kanungo, Sukriti Kakar and Akasa Singh were captured...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group