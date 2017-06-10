Munna Michael hits the right beats with 'Main Hoon'

MUMBAI: Siddharth Mahadevan has yet again surprised everyone by his recent new release ‘Main Hoon’ for ‘Munna Michael’. The song is penned down by Kumaar, and music is by Tanishk Baagchi, starring Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nidhhi Agerwal in the movie.

The song has amazing beats and is a very Bollywood number and Tiger Shroff does justice to the song. He matches up his Michael Jackson moves to the beats of the song. The attempt to blend the Michael Jackson moves with Bollywood dance number is really a new concept.

The concept is very out the box. It is something new, the fusion of two industries and the attempt to make it match was a great start. At first, it’s not that likable but if you hear it, again and again, it kind of grows on you.

‘Main Hoon’ is a very danceable music with very few beats. Well, if you think how is that possible, let us remind you of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’. Fewer beats but more dancing. Similarly, Tanishq Baagchi’s music will not let you sit at a place especially after seeing Tiger Shroff dance.

Get your dancing shoes on and check out the song below: