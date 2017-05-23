'Main Tera Boyfriend' a recreation of 'Na Na Na Na'

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Raabta' have released an upbeat party song titled 'Main Tera Boyfriend’ starring the gorgeous lead couple Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.

The latest track is a foot-tapping number and it is everything you’ll need to shake a leg to, this season. Sung by Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar and Meet Bros. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar and this peppy number is choreographed by Ahmed Khan.

‘Main Tera Boyfriend’ is something very different from what Arijit Singh has sung before in songs like, ‘Tum Hi Ho’ , ‘Channa Mereya’, 'Zaalima' and many more. These tracks have soothing melodies slow but his new song is a fast song. Its very different from what his audience are used to hearing from him. But, its a pleasant suprise to hear Arijit sing this track.

Furthermore, there are a lot of mixed reviews about Bollywood not doing anything new other than recreating movies and songs from others. But seeing that it’s just been a day and the song is everywhere, it’s safe to say that this 'Raabta' experiment is a hit!

The song ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’ is a recreation of the song ‘Na Na Na Na’ sung by J Star released in 2013.

The recreation of ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’ from ‘Raabta’ serves more danceable beats and has more of a Bollywood tadka than the original song ‘Na Na Na Na’ which is a pure Punjabi track.

The song and the beats will make your feet tap , and the video is an eye catcher. The smooth moves of Sushant Singh Rajput and the sexy moves of Kriti Sanon will keep you engaged.

Check out the song below :