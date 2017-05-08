'Sadda Move' fails to impress musically, lyrically and choreographically

MUMBAI: Dinesh Vijan's upcoming mystery film 'Raabta' launched its third song today and we must say that the team has done an awful job.

Let us begin with the lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Irshad Kamil. The title of the song and the lyrics do not match. Random words seem to have been picked and placed in a rhythm with ‘aa bb, ab cd’ formula. The music is given by Pritam.

Sung by Diljit Dosanjh and supported by Pardeep Singh Sran, the track turns out to be a first full-fledged playback song for Dosanjh in Bollywood. The Punjab superstar and Bollywood’s rising star, Dosanjh has featured in all songs from ‘Ik Kudi - Udta Punjab’ to ‘Move Your Lak - Noor’.

The cinematography moves from old Delhi to sarsoon ke khet, honouring Raj to an exotic foreign location to a trawler. The object of attention in the video is the lead star of the film Sushant Singh Rajput. ‘Sadda Move’ happens to be the first song in the film that has given leading star Kirti Soni a skip. The song is more of a description to Sushant’s character in the film and his ‘friendship goals’.

Now, let's come to the most important aspect of this track, the theme of the song, choreography. As the title explains ‘Sadda Move’, try and observe Sushant's moves precisely and you will have nothing to go 'awe' for. It’s unfortunate that a trained dancer like Sushant does not get to explore his dancing side to a song that claims to be a dance number.

Amongst the three songs, 'Ik Vaari' is the best song from the film which is slated to release on 9 June.