'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi' impresses again with a duet version

MUMBAI: Akshay Roy's most awaited film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' is all set to release this weekend. But, before the premier, the makers decided on treating the YRF fans with a duet version of ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi'.

The new version is completely for the lovers of this song. The track is sung by Parineeti Chopra and the musical maestro Sonu Nigam. Kausar Munir has given the lyrics.

Most songs these days fail to build connect due to their nonsensical lyrical presentation, but this one connects with the soul. Thankfully, we still have writers like Munir. ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi’ is truly a meaningful song that will remind you of a sweet, lost love story, yet again.

The duet version is beautiful but Nigam fans might get a little disappointed as his voice sounds softer and flatter here. This could be the demand of the song or maybe Nigam tried matching up to the singing debutant Parineeti Chopra's tone of voice. Whatever, the reason, one does miss the powerful voice of Nigam here.

The song has also been reworked on musically. The duet version gives more prominence to the ‘tabla’ beats that give an admirable feel to the track.

The song ends with Nigam’s voice that is definitely not fading for years to come.

Check the song below: