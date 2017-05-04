RadioandMusic
'Khol Ke Baahein' an inspirational track

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming film ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ is creating buzz with each new song release, that let you sneak into a new chapter of the film. After ‘Haareya’, ‘Afeem’, ‘Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi’ and ‘Yeh Jawaani Teri’, the new release ‘Khol Ke Baahein’ lets you witness yet another page of their life.

The best part of the song is its beginning; the track starts with Bengali lyrics. The composers Sachin-Jigar have done a fabulous job in blending two languages in the song.

‘Khol Ke Baahein’ is sung by soulful Monali Thakur and the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir and Rana Mazumder.

This song focuses on Parineeti (Bindu), a free bird aspiring to live her dreams. The scenes in the song shift from Bindu practicing music to recording songs. She creates an example for every girl who wishes to fulfill her dreams. Also, Bindu and Abhimanyu (Ayushmann) set relationship goals on this track.

‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ will release on 12 May.

