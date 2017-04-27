The title track of 'Raabta' and Deepika Padukone fails to amaze

MUMBAI: The title track of ‘Raabta’ featuring the ‘ever so gorgeous’ Deepika Padukone is out on T-Series.

This is a recreated version of the original song ‘Raabta’ from ‘Agent Vinod’, which was originally sung by the soulful Arijit Singh. The 2017 version of the track is sung by Nikhita Gandhi, composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Irshad Kamil.

Listen to the title track ‘Raabta’:

Deepika is undoubtedly one of the hottest and the sexiest woman on screen, but all her magic seems to have failed in ‘Raabta’. Neither does she lip-sync the song right nor does her character suit the vibes of the song.

We think that the original version of ‘Raabta’ was indeed a soothing number and this version has failed to impress us. If someone has to recreate a song, why not try to make them better from the original?

Listen to the old version now:

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, ’Raabta' is being produced by Maddock Films and T-Series and is slated to release on 9 June 2017.