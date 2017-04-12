Ash King is slaying it with 'Baarish'; hard to find Shashaa Tirupati's voice

MUMBAI: The makers of ‘Half Girlfriend’ have released the first song of the film, today 12 April 2017 on Zee Music earlier than scheduled.

The song ‘Baarish’ has a dreamy melody, composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Ash King and Shashaa Tirupati. The lyrics are penned by Arafat Mehmood and Tanishk Bagchi.

The song starts with beautiful tunes of Santoor, followed by Ash King’s splendid voice; also the lyrics, which are fitting for the mood of the song, or say characters. We were hoping, the next part of the song will feature Shashaa Tirupati’s voice, however, we couldn’t discover any vocals apart from humming in between.

The pensive piece of music shows Shraddha Kapoor drenching while Arjun can’t take his eyes off her, also bits and pieces of their characters, which is indeed refreshing. It is definitely going to be the monsoon song for all the starry-eyed people.

The song mixed and mastered by Eric Pillai from Future Sound of Bombay, while the guitar is by Mayukh Sarkar and Tanishk Bagchi, Santoor by Prashant and the tune violins by Manas.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat, 'Half Girlfriend' is directed by Mohit Suri and is slated to release on 19 May.

Watch the song: