RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Review |  12 Jan 2017 17:19 |  By RnMTeam

Raees' 'Udi Udi Jaye' lacks originality

MUMBAI: When it’s Shah Rukh Khan on the screen, it’s bound to be larger than life. But, has the musical team of 'Raees' managed to live-up to SRK's larger than life image through its songs?

The films first musical releases 'Laila Main Laila' a classic remake of 'Laila Oh Laila' did really well on Youtube with it having crossed 65 million, so far. The next release Zaalima’s views too are increasing at rapid speed, but its latest release 'Udi Udi Jaye’ seems to be bringing it all crashing down.

As the movie has the backdrop of Gujarat, 'Udi Udi Jaye' captures two Gujarati festivals ‘Uttarayan’ and ‘Navratri’. A bit confusing, how two festivals with a time gap of six months, can be put together in one song?

Music composer Ram Sampath has tried his best to give a folk feel to 'Udi Udi Jaye' but it ceases to do so. With his music he does give one the feel of Gujarat, but fails to give a reason to like the song much. Lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar are the only good bit in this song. A combination of ‘Patang’ and ‘Dil’, well penned, for this on-screen couple needs to be cherished.

Singers, Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia have lent their beautiful voices to this track that unfortunately does not live up to their and the audiences expectations.

Let's talk about the choreography. Professionals Samir and Arsh Tanna, have picked up a handful of common Gujarati dance moves which are commonly seen in Navratri too. In fact, one part of their choreography reminds us of ‘Ram-Leela’ in a big way. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone looked sizzling in 'Lahu Munh Lag Gaya', but Mahira and SRK's moves are nowhere close to theirs.

The song video however is visually appealing and we are thankful to the director Rahul Dholakia for not experimenting with the beauty of the festival.

Last but not the least SRK and Mahira’s chemistry works. The on-screen couple look good together and their hard-work for the song should be appreciated. No matter how substandard the song looks.

Check the song below and let us know in the comments if you agree with our review.

Tags
Udi Udi Jaye Shah Rukh Mahira Ram Sampath Javed Akhtar Samir Arsh Tanna Uttarayan Navratri Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Ram-Leela Rahul Dholakia Raees
Related news
Reviews | 25 Jul 2016

Mohenjo Daro Music: Not overwhelming, not Rahman's best compositions

MUMBAI:Music maestro A R Rahman's latest endeavour 'Mohenjo Daro', created in association with director Ashutosh Gowariker and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, was a much-awaited music album.

read more
Reviews | 17 Jul 2015

'Bangistan' proves to be one of Ram Sampath’s best albums yet

Overall the album is good. Kudos to Sampath, who has composed all the tracks on the album very well; ‘Bangistan’ can easily be one of his best albums. The music on the album is crisp and though the songs are short, they create an impact. 'Bangistan' will release on31st July, 2015.

read more
Reviews | 04 Jun 2015

Shankar Ehsaan Loy roll out a good album in the form of 'Dil Dhadkne Do'

The last time the Akhtar's i.e. Javed, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar, came together, we got to watch something as superb as 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' (ZNMD) n 2011. Four years down the line, the brother sister duo are back again with 'Dil Dhadkne Do'(DDD), which features Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is one of the most anticipated this year. The music of 'DDD' is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and the title track, sung by Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra, crossed one million views on YouTube within a couple of days of its release.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 1: 9XM beats B4U Music

MUMBAI: In the previous year, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) witnessed dominance by read more

Press Releases
The magic of MGR songs now available on Saregama music cards

MUMBAI: Saregama commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of the iconic actor and former Chief Miread more

Press Releases
Madras High Court upholds the new copyright act establishing synchronization rights for music owners; courtesy Sony Music

MUMBAI: Madras High Court has passed a landmark and far-reaching order where approvals from musicread more

Press Releases
Artist Aloud steps into eighth year of success

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, an initiative pioneered by Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Ltd.read more

Press Releases
Maruti Suzuki and Radio Mirchi back with second season of 'Traffic Heroes of India'

MUMBAI: Maruti Suzuki and Radio Mirchi in association with the Traffic Police Department of Mumbaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rahman recreates magic with Arijit's 'Enna Sona' on MTV Unplugged S6

MUMBAI: Known for bringing the acoustic treat in epic proportions, Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged is back with its 6th season and a stellar...read more

2
Beta Get Married: Sacchi Savitris' hilarious take on marriage

MUMBAI: At every wedding or function, the one persisting question every girl has to answer is, “When are you getting married?” Avoiding these...read more

3
Shreya Ghoshal, Amit Trivedi, Badshah to feature on MTV Unplugged Season 6

MUMBAI: After effectively carrying out five melodious seasons, MTV Unplugged is back with a smashing new season to take music to the higher notes.read more

4
Bloc Party, Infected Mushroom on the road to perform at SulaFest 2017

MUMBAI: The tenth edition of SulaFest is already knocking at our doors. With less than a month to go, the organisers today added some big names to...read more

5
The Chainsmokers will release new song 'Paris' on Friday

MUMBAI: At long last, The Chainsmokers' new song 'Paris' will finally be released this Friday 13 January 2017. The song is the first follow-up after...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group