Raees' 'Udi Udi Jaye' lacks originality

MUMBAI: When it’s Shah Rukh Khan on the screen, it’s bound to be larger than life. But, has the musical team of 'Raees' managed to live-up to SRK's larger than life image through its songs?

The films first musical releases 'Laila Main Laila' a classic remake of 'Laila Oh Laila' did really well on Youtube with it having crossed 65 million, so far. The next release Zaalima’s views too are increasing at rapid speed, but its latest release 'Udi Udi Jaye’ seems to be bringing it all crashing down.

As the movie has the backdrop of Gujarat, 'Udi Udi Jaye' captures two Gujarati festivals ‘Uttarayan’ and ‘Navratri’. A bit confusing, how two festivals with a time gap of six months, can be put together in one song?

Music composer Ram Sampath has tried his best to give a folk feel to 'Udi Udi Jaye' but it ceases to do so. With his music he does give one the feel of Gujarat, but fails to give a reason to like the song much. Lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar are the only good bit in this song. A combination of ‘Patang’ and ‘Dil’, well penned, for this on-screen couple needs to be cherished.

Singers, Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia have lent their beautiful voices to this track that unfortunately does not live up to their and the audiences expectations.

Let's talk about the choreography. Professionals Samir and Arsh Tanna, have picked up a handful of common Gujarati dance moves which are commonly seen in Navratri too. In fact, one part of their choreography reminds us of ‘Ram-Leela’ in a big way. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone looked sizzling in 'Lahu Munh Lag Gaya', but Mahira and SRK's moves are nowhere close to theirs.

The song video however is visually appealing and we are thankful to the director Rahul Dholakia for not experimenting with the beauty of the festival.

Last but not the least SRK and Mahira’s chemistry works. The on-screen couple look good together and their hard-work for the song should be appreciated. No matter how substandard the song looks.

Check the song below and let us know in the comments if you agree with our review.