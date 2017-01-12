RadioandMusic
Review |  12 Jan 2017

'Bloody Hell' a craft par excellence

MUMBAI: 'Bloody Hell' is undoubtedly a cult song.

It's rare when one falls in love with a song in the first 30-40 seconds and that's exactly how we felt on hearing 'Bloody Hell' from 'Rangoon'.

Everything about this song works in its favour. Music by Vishal Bhardwaj is outstanding. It brings the freshness that the industry needs to work towards in the new year. The music of 'Bloody Hell' is not just another musical piece, but it a character in its self. One that expresses the emotions felt by the actors on-screen, in its truest form.

Lyrics by Gulzar will leave you awestruck. It's wonderful to witness such brilliant writing. The track is a mix of Hindi and English words and Gulzar has penned them flawlessly. They are so appealing that you would just want to play the song to listen to the unusual usage of words. It's not every day that you come across lyrics like these. Only the best can create something as marvellous.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan claims her throne, yet again as a singer with 'Bloody Hell'. She wins hearts in the first verse and what comes later is enchanting.

Kangana Ranaut's on-screen presence is mind-boggling. The lady is here to do good cinema and this song is just a glimpse of it.

'Bloody Hell' is indeed a blessing to the Indian music industry. We are extremely gratefull to Vishal Bhardwaj for composing this masterpiece.

Check the song here -

Bloody Hell Rangoon Vishal Bhardwaj Gulzar Sunidhi Chauhan Kangana Ranaut
