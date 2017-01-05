'Mon Amour' an echo from the past

MUMBAI: Kaabil's dance number is here to introduce us to a new way of saying 'affection' - 'Mon Amour'. But, the question is if one feels that affection towards this track?

The situation of the track in the film is probably the best a song could get. It clearly demands a song, but music composer Rajesh Roshan, lets it pass.

The music of 'Mon Amour' lacks effort, unlike its title. It gives you a repackaged version of the early 2000 Bollywood movie songs. Which we think is a sheer waste in a movie of this scale.

When you have the Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, and the gorgeous looking Yami Gautam in one frame tapping to some music, it better be good.

Singer Vishal Dadlani sounds good. To an extent, he is the saving grace in this song -- Afterall, he is an expert in french singing, he also sang 'Je T'aime' for 'Befikre' -- along with Manoj Muntashir's lyrics that start to fade in the latter part of the song.

The video does not offer much, but who needs more when the lead pair of a film fit in the same frame. However, we wish the song could bring that connect, the 'Mon Amour'.

We just wish that Rajesh Roshan had tried some newer elements in his music. Like they say, 'one needs to erase it all to begin afresh at times'. But, the music composer seems to have failed to undo his learnings and the sounds of it are now echoing.

Check the song here -