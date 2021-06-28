Grammy award winner and internationally renowned musicians unite with Indian legends to create the Yoga Anthem

MUMBAI: For the first time ever, a Grammy award winner and recognized artists from across the globe have come together to create a government-affiliated song like never before, now available exclusively on Damroo Music Streaming App. Yoga Gratitude Song has not only touched over a million souls, but also managed to reinforce the spirit of unity during these difficult times.

On the occasion of the 7th International Day of Yoga and International Music Day, 21st June, a theme song had been released to observe and celebrate the special day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always spoken about how yoga is a source of inner strength amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the biggest music legends of this era have united to create a song for the government of India with the warmth and inspiration of Mr. Narendra Modiji. From international artists like Mr. Wouter Kellerman (South Africa - Grammy Award Winner), Ms. Lira (South Africa) , Ms. Aeone (UK), Mr. Tito Da.Fire (Nigeria) and Mr. Gazza (Namibia) to some prominent names like Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, KS Chithra, Shaan, Daler Mehndi, Raageshwari, Naresh Kamath have showcased to the world the strength of being together. The song is penned by Ms. Vaishali Shah.

While the song was dedicated to yoga, it has started to catch waves with its motivational vibe to stay united and to stay connected. The exclusive release of the song is on Damroo India’s first and only non-film and independent music streaming app with a vision to build a community of non-film music listeners.

Speaking about the song, Singer Kailash Kher shares “It is such a divine coincidence that last year we discussed with International renowned And Grammy Award winner Composer And Musician Wouter Kellerman for a collaboration on a project and this huge project came all together as “Gratitude Song” Where Indian Legendary singers and World’s only Non-Film Music Streaming App #DamrooIndia came on board, for India’s Prime Minister’s Inspiration for the world to make Yoga as a way of life to stay healthy and in Harmony. Especially in the time of this pandemic. Let’s Heal the world by Yoga and Music”

Speaking about the song Mr. Ram Mishra from Damroo (Founder, MD & CEO) shares “Music has always been my passion and I am glad that I have been able to create a platform for established & emerging artists to showcase their non-film / independent music and build their fan base worldwide. In this endeavour our very first collaboration with Kailash Kher ji has been extremely encouraging and the placement of the Yog song has positioned Damroo in the mainstream music streaming space globally. For our users, we strive to increase our offering by placing such amazing content regularly.”

Speaking about the song Singer Sonu Nigam shares “Yog has been an important life-transforming factor in my life and thus to be a part of a musical tribute to Yog, alongside my peers is an honor.”

Speaking about the song Singer Shankar Mahadevan shares “It was an honor being part of this amazing Yog anthem sung by these great legends! Through our music, we can spread the message of yoga to the rest of the world!”

Speaking about the song Singer Daler Mehndi shares “It was great to perform alongside such wonderful artists from across the globe. The Yog song has the power to unite and it is wonderful to see so many musicians coming together to strengthen the bond through the power of music”

Speaking about the song Singer Wouter Kellerman shares “I have been a big fan of Kailash Kher for a long time and I was actually in Mumbai at the beginning of last year, just before the pandemic struck. He invited me to his house and we started talking about possibly collaborating, I just absolutely loved this voice so when he reached out to me a couple of weeks ago and mentioned the possibility of working together on the yoga song, I was very excited to work with him and with amazing talent from India and all over the world. It has been really exciting to work on such a beautiful project”

Speaking about the song Singer Shaan shares “It was an amazing experience to associate with a song that’s focused on giving such a positive message and also sing alongside such great legends and internationally renowned musicians. Yog brings out the overall well-being of an individual and reciprocates the strength of the togetherness.”

Speaking about the song Singer KS Chitra shares “It was a great experience to be a part of this project from Kailash Kher Ji. It is very essential to know about yoga & It benefits in these times of stress. I was very excited when our beloved PM Narendra Modi Ji tweeted in support of this project.”