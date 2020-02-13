Lucky Ali: Live at Inorbit Mall, Malad

MUMBAI: A grand musical evening awaits you! You have listened hit Bollywood numbers like Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Safarnama, Hairat on repeat mode.

His album Sunoh has had the perfect songs for your long drives. It is now time to revisit these wonderful chartbusters live. The finest musician, singer, songwriter and actor – Lucky Ali will be performing live at Inorbit Mall, Malad on 29 February 2020. This is his first-ever performance in the western suburbs and all his fans are eagerly waiting for the magic to happen. The ticket bookings have begun on Bookmyshow.com, so hurry up to block the date and book your seat.

Witnessing Lucky Ali perform live and listening to his soulful music is a totally different experience. His interesting line up promises you a memorable evening. Get ready as Lucky Ali is all set to take Inorbit by storm. What are you waiting for? Book your tickets from book my show and enjoy the weekend with your friends and family.

Details:

Date - February 29, 2020

Time – 7:30 pm onwards

Price – Rs 500 onwards

Venue – Inorbit Mall, Malad

Book you tickets on https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/lucky-ali-live-in-concert/ET00124244.