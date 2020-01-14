Bola Tha Na'- A catchy and relatable ­anthem by Beck's Ice Packaged Drinking Water for millennials

Mumbai : Beck’s Ice Packaged Drinking Water today announced the launch of their first ever music video in a catchy and relatable anthem that celebrates the camaraderie among friends. With a Bola Tha Na (I told you so) narrative, it centers around the light-hearted moments shared by friends, the Beck’s Boys – portrayed by actors Pranay Pachauri and Rudraksh Thakur – and how every group has that one pal who, despite warnings, carelessly approaches a completely avoidable situation or outcome. Sung by Burrah with a special rap by Fotty Seven, it also features choreographer and actor Aadil Khan. The track with the relatable Bola Tha Na refrain is sure to resonate with millennials across the country. It is produced in partnership with Rusk Media.

The song opens in a celebratory set up, wherein three friends are attending an engagement ceremony of the protagonist’s ex-girlfriend. The heartbroken protagonist tries to win over the love of his life despite his group recommending against following the idea through during this engagement ceremony. The lover boy intervenes only to be slapped by the groom. The lyrics kick in as the friend approaches his pals, dismayed and in tears, while they are seen humming Bola Tha Na, Tu Sunta Nahi! (We told you so, but you never listen!). The video then goes on to showcase different scenarios depicting the protagonist’s life, with the Bola Tha Na narrative, relatable lyrics and foot-tapping rhythm at its core.

Throwing light on the insight behind this music video, Alexander Lambrecht, VP Marketing – South Asia, AB InBev opined, “With the ‘Bola Tha Na’ music video our objective was to take a differentiated approach in a humorous and relatable way, bring to life the camaraderie among friends and the fun, light-hearted moments they share. As a brand, we aim to unite friends, strengthen bonds and this video mirrors this very spirit. We collaborated with pop icons and artists to curate an engaging film that is sure to further strengthen our brand narrative.”

Echoing the excitement surrounding the release, rapper Fotty Seven shared, “Rap as a genre is associated with self-expression and deeply rooted in a strong sense of community. The concept of companionships and the simplicity of real-life situations depicted through an emotional, yet witty story-telling format is what intrigued me. I’m glad to have partnered with the brand for this project. In an extremely fun manner, they have managed to showcase the very essence of true friendships, and how we can overcome the most difficult of situations with friends by our side.”

Commenting on the launch, singer Burrah said, “It has been a great pleasure collaborating for this music video. This song is extremely special to me as the lyrics are so relatable without being overtly emotional. We all have that one friend in our gang, who never listens, and then regrets every decision made. I’m sure this song will strike a chord with the listeners and will be the next anthem honoring friendships across the nation.”

You can watch the video by Beck’s Ice Packaged Drinking Water here